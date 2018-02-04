« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2086
visites since opening : 2437401
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Crazy Justice / Vidéo version "portable"

(il n'y a pas de son !)

Bande Annonce

Développeur : BlackRiddles
Genre : FPS/Shooter
Sortira sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
Moteur : Unreal Engine

Le jeu est crossplay PC/XOne/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LShpDO_G40
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/02/2018 at 12:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre