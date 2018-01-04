profile
C'était quoi la grosse annonce d'Activision ?
Bonsoir à tous, en début de semaine, on a appris qu'Activision devait faire une "grosse annonce" durant cette semaine. La semaine se termine, et on a rien eu.

C'était du vent au final ?
    posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:05 PM by natedrake
    comments (10)
    chiotgamer posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:11 PM
    poisson d'avril mdr
    shanks posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:27 PM
    Il est que 15h aux USA #believe
    kamikaze1985 posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:31 PM
    C'était l'annonce de Call of Duty 4 : Modern Warfare rétrocompatible sur One je pense.
    natedrake posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:31 PM
    shanks Il leur reste 9 heures pour faire l'annonce.
    gally099 posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:53 PM
    Il arrête de faire des jeux sur consoles pour porter leurs jeux sur mobiles !
    fearjc posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:54 PM
    Le DLC 2 de WWII, ça a été dit.
    wt01 posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:58 PM
    fearjc Possible vu que ça était annoncé de base l'annonce lors d'un stream sur WW2. Mais le truc c'est que ce n'est pas une grosse annone vu que c'est un DLC. Je veux dire, ils savaient annoncer le 1er DLC en disant que c'était une grosse annonce à ce que je sache. A voir...
    micablo posted the 04/01/2018 at 09:05 PM
    Ils feront un jeu honnête dans moins de 500 ans.
    fearjc posted the 04/01/2018 at 09:12 PM
    wt01 https://twitter.com/charlieINTEL/status/979511449759436800
    wt01 posted the 04/01/2018 at 09:19 PM
    fearjc Franchement appelé ça une grosse annonce. C'est vraiment tiré par les cheveux. Je me demande si c'est aussi pour casser cette rumeur de ce MW2 Remastered.
