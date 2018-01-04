accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
C'était quoi la grosse annonce d'Activision ?
Bonsoir à tous, en début de semaine, on a appris qu'Activision devait faire une "grosse annonce" durant cette semaine. La semaine se termine, et on a rien eu.
C'était du vent au final ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:05 PM by
natedrake
comments (
10
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:11 PM
poisson d'avril mdr
shanks
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:27 PM
Il est que 15h aux USA #believe
kamikaze1985
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:31 PM
C'était l'annonce de Call of Duty 4 : Modern Warfare rétrocompatible sur One je pense.
natedrake
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:31 PM
shanks
Il leur reste 9 heures pour faire l'annonce.
gally099
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:53 PM
Il arrête de faire des jeux sur consoles pour porter leurs jeux sur mobiles !
fearjc
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:54 PM
Le DLC 2 de WWII, ça a été dit.
wt01
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:58 PM
fearjc
Possible vu que ça était annoncé de base l'annonce lors d'un stream sur WW2. Mais le truc c'est que ce n'est pas une grosse annone vu que c'est un DLC. Je veux dire, ils savaient annoncer le 1er DLC en disant que c'était une grosse annonce à ce que je sache. A voir...
micablo
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 09:05 PM
Ils feront un jeu honnête dans moins de 500 ans.
fearjc
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 09:12 PM
wt01
https://twitter.com/charlieINTEL/status/979511449759436800
wt01
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 09:19 PM
fearjc
Franchement appelé ça une grosse annonce. C'est vraiment tiré par les cheveux. Je me demande si c'est aussi pour casser cette rumeur de ce MW2 Remastered.
