name : Detroit
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : adventure
Detroit Become Human : quatre nouveaux artworks (no fish)






JVL - https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/detroit-explique-sa-technique-en-image-88833
    posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:00 AM by gat
    comments (8)
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:02 AM
    No fish

    Mytho !
    Sur la 2ème image, il y a plein de poissons cachés !

    awamy02 posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:03 AM
    Enfin un vrai article, Maudit poisson d'avril
    goldmen33 posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:06 AM
    Les robots n'ont pas d'âme donc ce jeu n'aura pas d'âme CQFD!
    sora78 posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:07 AM
    awamy02 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LRUpjW3Y0s
    awamy02 posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:10 AM
    Sora78 pourquoi tant de haine
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2LY6jx4QB4
    sora78 posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:13 AM
    awamy02 On rigole pas avec le remaster/remake de Demon's Souls enforay
    awamy02 posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:15 AM
    Sora78 t'inquiète moi aussi je l'attend se remake
    jenicris posted the 04/01/2018 at 11:30 AM
    Ca claque bien quand même.
