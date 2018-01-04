accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
tactical-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (défis coopération)
european release date :
08/29/2017
nicolasgourry
articles :
2084
visites since opening :
2435980
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Mario + Lapin : 200 000 exemplaires au Japon
200 763 d'après dengekionline.
(18ème dans le tableau)
http://dengekionline.com/elem/000/001/704/1704263/
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:18 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
kidicarus
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:21 AM
Il fait son petit chemin, même si il mérite plus pour ce très bon jeu.
Point négatif, dommage que les dlc soient payant.
salocin
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:31 AM
S'est pas beaucoup, non ?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 08:37 AM
Salocin
pour un jeu édité par Nintendo (avec Mario), ça parait pas beaucoup mais pour un jeu développé par Ubisoft dans un registre "inédit" (tactique tour par tour) avec Mario (crossover Lapin crétin), c'est pas mal, question de point de vue.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 09:04 AM
kidicarus
"Point négatif, dommage que les dlc soient payant." pas mieux
kidicarus
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 09:06 AM
nicolasgourry
heureusement que le jeu est bien rempli.
Est ce que tu sais combien il a fait dans le monde?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 09:11 AM
kidicarus
j'ai pas les chiffres mondiaux, j'ai juste une estimation de VGChartz (+1,5 Million)
http://www.vgchartz.com/game/181862/mario-rabbids-kingdom-battle/?region=All
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 09:16 AM
kidicarus
Mario + Lapins Crétins à 150.000 ( en France début janvier 2018 )
http://www.gamekyo.com/newsfr70549_switch-ea-satisfait-des-ventes-de-fifa-18-en-france-autres-chiffres-tiers.html
