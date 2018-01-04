« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Mario + Lapin : 200 000 exemplaires au Japon


200 763 d'après dengekionline.
(18ème dans le tableau)
http://dengekionline.com/elem/000/001/704/1704263/
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:18 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    kidicarus posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:21 AM
    Il fait son petit chemin, même si il mérite plus pour ce très bon jeu.
    Point négatif, dommage que les dlc soient payant.
    salocin posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:31 AM
    S'est pas beaucoup, non ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/01/2018 at 08:37 AM
    Salocin pour un jeu édité par Nintendo (avec Mario), ça parait pas beaucoup mais pour un jeu développé par Ubisoft dans un registre "inédit" (tactique tour par tour) avec Mario (crossover Lapin crétin), c'est pas mal, question de point de vue.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/01/2018 at 09:04 AM
    kidicarus "Point négatif, dommage que les dlc soient payant." pas mieux
    kidicarus posted the 04/01/2018 at 09:06 AM
    nicolasgourry heureusement que le jeu est bien rempli.

    Est ce que tu sais combien il a fait dans le monde?
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/01/2018 at 09:11 AM
    kidicarus j'ai pas les chiffres mondiaux, j'ai juste une estimation de VGChartz (+1,5 Million)
    http://www.vgchartz.com/game/181862/mario-rabbids-kingdom-battle/?region=All
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/01/2018 at 09:16 AM
    kidicarus Mario + Lapins Crétins à 150.000 ( en France début janvier 2018 )
    http://www.gamekyo.com/newsfr70549_switch-ea-satisfait-des-ventes-de-fifa-18-en-france-autres-chiffres-tiers.html
