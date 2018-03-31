« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
13
Likes
Likers
name : Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2083
visites since opening : 2434778
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze / Vidéo "portable"


Date de sortie : 4 Mai 2018
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/31/2018 at 10:18 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kidicarus posted the 03/31/2018 at 10:30 AM
    Il va falloir que je le fasse.
    3ncore des dépense
    kali posted the 03/31/2018 at 10:31 AM
    J'aimerais tellement une compil avec le 1er opus
    zephon posted the 03/31/2018 at 10:33 AM
    kali ptet une version demat comme pour bayonetta
    kali posted the 03/31/2018 at 10:34 AM
    zephon Ouais ce serait top
    salocin posted the 03/31/2018 at 10:41 AM
    Le meilleur jeu de plateforme 2D à ce jour.
    alucardk posted the 03/31/2018 at 10:44 AM
    C'est dommage qu'effectivement la 1ere version ne soit pas incluse au moins en download ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre