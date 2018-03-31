profile
Resident Evil 6
name : Resident Evil 6
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : Oui (online et local)
european release date : 03/29/2016
other versions : PlayStation 4
gat
gat
Trop imposants pour passer...

Ca faisait longtemps que je n'avais pas joué à une croûte pareil bordel.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Gatsenberg1/status/979880803860664325
    posted the 03/31/2018 at 12:46 AM by gat
    comments (2)
    lt93 posted the 03/31/2018 at 12:48 AM
    ravyxxs posted the 03/31/2018 at 12:57 AM
    Le genre de détail qui me donne envie de me tirer les cheveux
