Sonic Mania Adventures: Episode 1 dispo
Le premier episode de la mini-serie en 5 mini-episodes de Sonic Mania Adventures est dispo.

    posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:11 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    seganintendo posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:39 PM
    A chier
    gunhedtv posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:39 PM
    Curieux que cela soit développé en dessin animé. Remarque c'est malin, sans parole c'est universel
    lordguyver posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:44 PM
    Simple mais efficace j'ai adoré, et c'est mignon ^^
    killia posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:45 PM
    seganintendo Ton avatar ne te permet pas de juger objectivement de la qualité de cette animé

    Sonic en version dessin animé est un éternel incompris
    killia posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:50 PM
    seganintendo Okay je viens de visionner, puisses tu accepter mes plus plates excuses
