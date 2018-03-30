Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball North America Tour 2018
Et RIEN en France pour le moment

A Dragon Ball event, the greatest of all time, is coming to the United States and Canada.
Consisting of 7 stops, starting from San Diego!!


    posted the 03/30/2018 at 12:06 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    smashfan posted the 03/30/2018 at 12:09 PM
    amassous ta eu qui comme carte promo quand ta ouvert ton display Dbs ?
    amassous posted the 03/30/2018 at 12:15 PM
    smashfan Majin Vegeta
    famimax posted the 03/30/2018 at 12:21 PM
    amassous T'as ça en france : https://dragonballsuper-france.fr/des-animations-dragon-ball-au-centre-commercial-les-4-temps-a-paris-du-31-mars-au-8-avril/
    smashfan posted the 03/30/2018 at 12:22 PM
    amassous classe ! Elle est côté sur ebay si tu veux des sous lol
    amassous posted the 03/30/2018 at 12:22 PM
    smashfan fait voir
    smashfan posted the 03/30/2018 at 12:38 PM
    amassous je l ai vu partir a 35e et la il y en a une a 25e en enchère. 30 avril il y a la serie 2 elle s annonce magnifique
