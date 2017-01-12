accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/01/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : "Date" nouvelles Lames rares
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
Aujourd'hui, le Patch 1.3.1 est disponible. On apprend une bonne nouvelle :
En début du mois prochain, ceux qui ont pris le Season Pass auront accès à de nouvelles Lames rares. Voici un aperçu de leurs rendus :
Encore un mois à patienter...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/xenoblade-chronicles-2-to-begin-adding-new-rare-blades-starting-in-early-may/
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/30/2018 at 06:40 AM by
link49
comments (
9
)
eldren
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 06:47 AM
Ah c'est sympa ça
link49
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 06:49 AM
J'ai lâché le Mode New Game Plus en attendant ces nouvelles Lames rares. J'y replongerais donc en mai...
sylphide
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 06:50 AM
Le patch 1.3.1 c'etait bien pour régler le problème des lames commun qui disparaisse du a la maj d'avant, jme trompe ?
link49
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 06:50 AM
Sylphide
C'est tout à fait ça...
wickette
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 07:08 AM
Perso j’ai pas encore commencé. J’attendais tous les patchs pour y jouer de la meilleur manière possible et j’avais des jeux à terminer avant
. Mais quand je vois les patchs no regret. De plus le season pass ajoutera carrément un nouveau scénario je pense.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 07:27 AM
Un Mois !
blackninja
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 07:31 AM
J'ai hâte d'avoir les 1ères infos de la nouvelle histoire.
masharu
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 08:23 AM
Ok donc c'est au final plusieurs nouvelles Lames et non une seule comme le trailer l'an dernier le montrait, c'est cool.
J'espère juste qu'on les obtient directement ou via quête et non via loterie qu'il faudrait farmer les cristaux préalablement...
jp67110
posted
the 03/30/2018 at 08:26 AM
masharu
je préférerai dans une quête mais je suis tellement d'accord que cette loterie est juste délirante et frustrante
