Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
67
Likes
Likers
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/01/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
332
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16262
visites since opening : 18244122
link49 > blog
all
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : "Date" nouvelles Lames rares
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



Aujourd'hui, le Patch 1.3.1 est disponible. On apprend une bonne nouvelle :



En début du mois prochain, ceux qui ont pris le Season Pass auront accès à de nouvelles Lames rares. Voici un aperçu de leurs rendus :



Encore un mois à patienter...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/xenoblade-chronicles-2-to-begin-adding-new-rare-blades-starting-in-early-may/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/30/2018 at 06:40 AM by link49
    comments (9)
    eldren posted the 03/30/2018 at 06:47 AM
    Ah c'est sympa ça
    link49 posted the 03/30/2018 at 06:49 AM
    J'ai lâché le Mode New Game Plus en attendant ces nouvelles Lames rares. J'y replongerais donc en mai...
    sylphide posted the 03/30/2018 at 06:50 AM
    Le patch 1.3.1 c'etait bien pour régler le problème des lames commun qui disparaisse du a la maj d'avant, jme trompe ?
    link49 posted the 03/30/2018 at 06:50 AM
    Sylphide C'est tout à fait ça...
    wickette posted the 03/30/2018 at 07:08 AM
    Perso j’ai pas encore commencé. J’attendais tous les patchs pour y jouer de la meilleur manière possible et j’avais des jeux à terminer avant . Mais quand je vois les patchs no regret. De plus le season pass ajoutera carrément un nouveau scénario je pense.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/30/2018 at 07:27 AM
    Un Mois !
    blackninja posted the 03/30/2018 at 07:31 AM
    J'ai hâte d'avoir les 1ères infos de la nouvelle histoire.
    masharu posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:23 AM
    Ok donc c'est au final plusieurs nouvelles Lames et non une seule comme le trailer l'an dernier le montrait, c'est cool.

    J'espère juste qu'on les obtient directement ou via quête et non via loterie qu'il faudrait farmer les cristaux préalablement...
    jp67110 posted the 03/30/2018 at 08:26 AM
    masharu
    je préférerai dans une quête mais je suis tellement d'accord que cette loterie est juste délirante et frustrante
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre