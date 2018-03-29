profile
gat
120
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1803
visites since opening : 1942153
gat > blog
Xbox One : le bundle ULTIME

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/29/2018 at 07:59 PM by gat
    comments (10)
    birmou posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:03 PM
    "bientôt elle sera offerte pour l'achat d'un paquet de chips"

    On pourra même plus en faire une blague
    warminos posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:03 PM
    Surtout que conduire bourré...
    guiguif posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:04 PM
    sora78 posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:08 PM
    Beaucoup trop chère
    kurosama posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:17 PM
    De la biere et des chips,pour profiter du lecteur video 4K.
    ritalix posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:18 PM
    surtout de la heineken quoi ..
    foxstep posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:26 PM
    Lel
    aros posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:40 PM
    C'est qu'il faut réussir à écouler les stocks
    ravyxxs posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:42 PM
    Comment bien bousillé ton foie
    spilner posted the 03/29/2018 at 08:43 PM
    On en est la
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre