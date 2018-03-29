accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
332
Dragon Quest XI Ps4 : Bonus de réservation PSN
Dragon Quest
Voici une Information autour du jeu Dragon Quest XI :
En réservant le jeu sur le PSN, vous obtiendrez, en plus de divers objets, ce Thème :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 septembre prochain, sur PC et Ps4...
Source :
https://twitter.com/RedMakuzawa/status/978985055816052736
tags :
posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:28 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
whookid
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:33 PM
On va attendre l'offre physique on aura peut être un beau steelbook.
op4
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:35 PM
Sympa ce theme mais pas de demat pour moi.. en plus je voulais d abord faire la version 3ds.. qui n arrivera jamais
link49
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:38 PM
Whookid
Le mieux serait un Collector aussi réussi que celui de Ni no Kui 2.
Op4
Gardons espoir, Nintendo annoncera peut-être la version 3DS à l'E3 2018, Square-Enix ne voulant pas la sortir en Occident...
whookid
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:44 PM
link49
Tu persistes pour la version 3DS
killia
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:50 PM
Toujours aussi dégoûter que certains thèmes lier à l'achat en démat' ne soit toujours pas disponible à la vente sur le pas'
Encore une sublime qui va le passer sous le nez.
hyoga57
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:58 PM
killia
Ne m'en parle pas, j'ai loupé le thème de Ys VIII, disponible uniquement en précommandant le jeu en Jap...
op4
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:07 PM
link49
franchement je suis degouter . On en avait parler il y a longtemps et tu sais que j attendais la version 3ds pour son cote old school. La je suis vraiment decu
