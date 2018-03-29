Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest XI
54
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions :
link49
332
link49
articles : 16260
visites since opening : 18240412
Dragon Quest XI Ps4 : Bonus de réservation PSN
Dragon Quest


Voici une Information autour du jeu Dragon Quest XI :



En réservant le jeu sur le PSN, vous obtiendrez, en plus de divers objets, ce Thème :





Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 septembre prochain, sur PC et Ps4...

Source : https://twitter.com/RedMakuzawa/status/978985055816052736
    whookid posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:33 PM
    On va attendre l'offre physique on aura peut être un beau steelbook.
    op4 posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:35 PM
    Sympa ce theme mais pas de demat pour moi.. en plus je voulais d abord faire la version 3ds.. qui n arrivera jamais
    link49 posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:38 PM
    Whookid Le mieux serait un Collector aussi réussi que celui de Ni no Kui 2.

    Op4 Gardons espoir, Nintendo annoncera peut-être la version 3DS à l'E3 2018, Square-Enix ne voulant pas la sortir en Occident...
    whookid posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:44 PM
    link49 Tu persistes pour la version 3DS
    killia posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:50 PM
    Toujours aussi dégoûter que certains thèmes lier à l'achat en démat' ne soit toujours pas disponible à la vente sur le pas'
    Encore une sublime qui va le passer sous le nez.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:58 PM
    killia Ne m'en parle pas, j'ai loupé le thème de Ys VIII, disponible uniquement en précommandant le jeu en Jap...
    op4 posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:07 PM
    link49 franchement je suis degouter . On en avait parler il y a longtemps et tu sais que j attendais la version 3ds pour son cote old school. La je suis vraiment decu
