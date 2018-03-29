accueil
Il est ou le Pokémon Nintendo Direct ???
Je l'attends encore moi
Article du soir bonsoir, cela fait bien longtemps les pti loups !
posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:13 PM by ratchet
ratchet
comments (
25
)
negan
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:15 PM
REND LES MARVEL KARS
lordguyver
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:16 PM
Ratchet
Dans ton ... !
milk
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:19 PM
C etait juste du putaclic habituel de la part de morrandilink49.
gemini
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:19 PM
Rumeur rumeur^^
kabuki
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:21 PM
Au fond à droite
whookid
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:23 PM
A l'E3 comme les autres bombes de Nintendo.
zabuza
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:28 PM
Dans le Q de julien chiez
nyseko
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:28 PM
Tu l'as loupé ?
mickele
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:30 PM
il y a encore des mecs en 2018 qui son pas capable de faire la dif entre une rumeur et une affirmation ?
gamergunz
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:35 PM
il se pourrait qu'il arrive d'ici avril/mai voir carrément il faut attendre l'E3
kidicarus
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:39 PM
DTC, il aurait fallut qu'il soit annoncé
lz
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:39 PM
kikoo31
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:40 PM
DTC au fond à gauche mec
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:48 PM
Dans ton colon transverse
zekura
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:58 PM
zabuza
XD
arquion
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:59 PM
Moi c'est l'annonce de Activision que j'attend...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:00 PM
Ratchet
Vas te plaindre à
Link49
.
lordguyver
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:02 PM
kidicarus
kikoo31
fan2jeux
Arrêtez de me copitez *Riberry sors de mon corps*
kuroni
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:04 PM
DTC !
cyr
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:09 PM
Il y a eu une officialisation, ou même un murmure? Non, donc il y en a pas et c'est normal
gavad
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:14 PM
Ta pas reçut le mémo c'est à 23h
bon je précise pas le jour, le mois ni l'année.
giru
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:17 PM
La semaine prochaine
evilchris
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:30 PM
Comme l'info reviens tous les jours un jour ils auront raison
kidicarus
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:38 PM
lordguyver
ah ton vrai nom est Zahia?
kikoo31
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 06:45 PM
kidicarus
lordguyver
Arrêtez de me copitez *Riberry sors de mon corps*