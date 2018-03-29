[pos=centre]
profile
ratchet
60
Likes
Likers
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1134
visites since opening : 1346259
ratchet > blog
Il est ou le Pokémon Nintendo Direct ???
Je l'attends encore moi
Article du soir bonsoir, cela fait bien longtemps les pti loups !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:13 PM by ratchet
    comments (25)
    negan posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:15 PM
    REND LES MARVEL KARS
    lordguyver posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:16 PM
    Ratchet Dans ton ... !
    milk posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:19 PM
    C etait juste du putaclic habituel de la part de morrandilink49.
    gemini posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:19 PM
    Rumeur rumeur^^
    kabuki posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Au fond à droite
    whookid posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:23 PM
    A l'E3 comme les autres bombes de Nintendo.
    zabuza posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:28 PM
    Dans le Q de julien chiez
    nyseko posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:28 PM
    Tu l'as loupé ?
    mickele posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:30 PM
    il y a encore des mecs en 2018 qui son pas capable de faire la dif entre une rumeur et une affirmation ?
    gamergunz posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:35 PM
    il se pourrait qu'il arrive d'ici avril/mai voir carrément il faut attendre l'E3
    kidicarus posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:39 PM
    DTC, il aurait fallut qu'il soit annoncé
    lz posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:39 PM
    kikoo31 posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:40 PM
    DTC au fond à gauche mec
    fan2jeux posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:48 PM
    Dans ton colon transverse
    zekura posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:58 PM
    zabuza XD
    arquion posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:59 PM
    Moi c'est l'annonce de Activision que j'attend...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:00 PM
    Ratchet Vas te plaindre à Link49 .
    lordguyver posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:02 PM
    kidicarus kikoo31 fan2jeux
    Arrêtez de me copitez *Riberry sors de mon corps*
    kuroni posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:04 PM
    DTC !
    cyr posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:09 PM
    Il y a eu une officialisation, ou même un murmure? Non, donc il y en a pas et c'est normal
    gavad posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:14 PM
    Ta pas reçut le mémo c'est à 23h bon je précise pas le jour, le mois ni l'année.
    giru posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:17 PM
    La semaine prochaine
    evilchris posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Comme l'info reviens tous les jours un jour ils auront raison
    kidicarus posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:38 PM
    lordguyver ah ton vrai nom est Zahia?
    kikoo31 posted the 03/29/2018 at 06:45 PM
    kidicarus lordguyver
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre