profile
237
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
16
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hijikatamayora13
articles :
86
visites since opening :
99941
hijikatamayora13
> blog
Eric Jacobus "comment se battre comme Kratos"
Eric Jacobus performeur acteur vous montre comment les différents mouvements de Kratos ont étaient réaliser pour cet opus de God of war.
Sony
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Xnrr4QGGAc
god of war
kratos
motion capture
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:21 PM by
hijikatamayora13
comments (
8
)
leonr4
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 04:26 PM
Les nouvelles animations
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 04:31 PM
Être Fort comme Kratos . Puissant comme kratos . Defoncer la gueule des géants comme Kratos . Il combat des minôtaure au petit déjeuner . Personne n est un Héros comme Kratos !
iglooo
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 04:31 PM
Comment se pécho une pneumonie surtout avec le nouvel épisode
Non parce que le mythe du Berserk a tout de même ses limites
light
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 04:44 PM
C'est lent, on dirait Batman et faut se farcir le gamin à protéger tout le jeu ???
chatbleu
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 04:44 PM
J'étais tombé dessus il y a un an ou deux, je vous conseille de jeter un coup d'oeil à
sa chaine youtube
où il tente de reproduire à l'identique les coups des persos de jeux de combat. Ça vaut le détour
https://youtu.be/4YjGxNDPLJA
akiru
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:01 PM
Eric Jacobus ! Un excellent performeur pour qui s’intéresse au monde de la cascade !!!
neyrus
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:13 PM
light
T'as clairement pas suivi ce qui s'est dit sur le jeu apparemment ! :/
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/29/2018 at 05:28 PM
J'espère un bon god of war sinon...
