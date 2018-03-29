profile
Eric Jacobus "comment se battre comme Kratos"
Eric Jacobus performeur acteur vous montre comment les différents mouvements de Kratos ont étaient réaliser pour cet opus de God of war.

Sony - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Xnrr4QGGAc
    posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:21 PM by hijikatamayora13
    comments (8)
    leonr4 posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:26 PM
    Les nouvelles animations
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Être Fort comme Kratos . Puissant comme kratos . Defoncer la gueule des géants comme Kratos . Il combat des minôtaure au petit déjeuner . Personne n est un Héros comme Kratos !
    iglooo posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Comment se pécho une pneumonie surtout avec le nouvel épisode Non parce que le mythe du Berserk a tout de même ses limites
    light posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:44 PM
    C'est lent, on dirait Batman et faut se farcir le gamin à protéger tout le jeu ???
    chatbleu posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:44 PM
    J'étais tombé dessus il y a un an ou deux, je vous conseille de jeter un coup d'oeil à sa chaine youtube où il tente de reproduire à l'identique les coups des persos de jeux de combat. Ça vaut le détour https://youtu.be/4YjGxNDPLJA
    akiru posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:01 PM
    Eric Jacobus ! Un excellent performeur pour qui s’intéresse au monde de la cascade !!!
    neyrus posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:13 PM
    light T'as clairement pas suivi ce qui s'est dit sur le jeu apparemment ! :/
    marchand2sable posted the 03/29/2018 at 05:28 PM
    J'espère un bon god of war sinon...
