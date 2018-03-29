Welcome into The Guyver Cave
Ce que l'humanité a laissé sur la Lune
Science & Astronomie
Petit vidéo rétrospective sur ce que l'humain a laissé sur la Lune, c'est fascinant et joliment raconté.

    tags : espace objet lune humanité mission appolo trace
    posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:07 PM by lordguyver
    comments (1)
    jenicris posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Le pire c'est que certains pensent que c'est du bullshit.
