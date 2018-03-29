Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Hellblade
name : Hellblade
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49
link49
all
Hellblade : La version Xbox One X se dévoile
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice :



Ninja Theory dévoile le premier trailer de la version Xbox One X :



Le jeu y tourne avec une résolution 4K avec HDR. Pour rappel, cette version sortira le 11 avril prochain...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/03/hellblade-senuas-sacrifice-xbox-one-trailer
    posted the 03/29/2018 at 03:33 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/29/2018 at 03:41 PM
    Boîte ?
    link49 posted the 03/29/2018 at 03:42 PM
    Leblogdeshacka Je ne pense pas, malheureusement...
    mikazaki posted the 03/29/2018 at 03:43 PM
    se jeux et une merveille foncé !!
    nyseko posted the 03/29/2018 at 03:50 PM
    Au final la liste des exclusivité console de la PS4 va se réduire aux jeux développés par Sony...
    link49 posted the 03/29/2018 at 03:52 PM
    Nyseko Certains sortent même sur PC via le PlayStation Now...
    giusnake posted the 03/29/2018 at 03:55 PM
    On dirais un autre jeu tellement il est sublimé par la X
    apollokami posted the 03/29/2018 at 04:13 PM
    Tellement bon ce jeu, j'ai adoré
