Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Jurassic World Evolution nouvelles images
En attendant une vidéo de gameplay plus tard dans la journée, voilà de nouvelles images du jeu prévu bel et bien pour le 12 juin.















    posted the 03/29/2018 at 12:12 AM by hulahup
    darksly posted the 03/29/2018 at 12:34 AM
    À l'annonce je me suis dit day one, mais j ai tellement peur d'une avalanche de dlc...
