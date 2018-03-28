Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Nintendo Switch : Planning des sorties du mois d'avril 2018
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Le 01 avril

Spartan

Le 03 avril

Penny-Punching Princess
The Adventure Pals

Le 04 avril

Metropolis : Lux Obscura

Le 05 avril

Urban Trial Playground
Super Rocket Shootout
Sling Ming
Animated Jigsaws : Beautiful Japanese Scenery

Le 09 avril

The Bunker

Le 10 avril

Super Daryl Deluxe
Masters of Anima

Le 11 avril

Bombslinger

Le 12 avril

Streets of Red – Devil’s Dare Deluxe
Rogue Aces

Le 15 avril

Urban Trial Playground

Le 17 avril

Wild Guns : Reloaded

Le 24 avril

South Park : The Fractured But Whole
Runbow
Gal Gun 2

Le 27 avril

DragoDino
Nintendo Labo - Variety Kit



Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit



Nintendo Labo - Custumisation Set



Le 29 avril

Deep Ones

De quoi faire donc...

Source : https://twinfinite.net/2018/03/all-nintendo-switch-game-releases-for-april-2018/
    posted the 03/28/2018 at 09:59 PM by link49
    comments (27)
    shigeryu posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:01 PM
    Ouep, vivement l'e3/fin d'année quoi... va falloir être très patient pour ma part, j'espère que ça en vaudra la peine.
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:03 PM
    De quoi faire donc...

    Heu... ok
    link49 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:04 PM
    Je complète avec un autre article : http://www.ign.com/upcoming/games/nintendo-switch Pour ma part, ça sera uniquement un kit de Nintendo Labo...
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:04 PM
    Ce remplissage quand même.
    Et c'est pas pour être méchant^^
    kali posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:05 PM
    Ah y a un planning...
    rockin posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:06 PM
    link49 tu as oublié la version boite de Wonder boy
    shigeryu posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:08 PM
    link49 Idem pour le labo... (kit piano) pour la science
    koji posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:08 PM
    impressionnant.
    aros posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:08 PM
    Rien d'intéressant en somme
    vfries posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:09 PM
    aros posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:10 PM
    Faudra attendre le mois de mai pour voir arriver Dark Soul's Remastered (surtout lui) et Hyrule Warriors Legends Definitive Edition (même si ce dernier ce sera en occasion, faut pas déconner).
    cajp45 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:10 PM
    C'est pas en avril qu'il y a la compilation street fighter?
    guiguif posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:10 PM
    vivement juin/juillet
    lz posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:10 PM
    Remboursay
    warminos posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:12 PM
    Rien pour moi ce mois ci sur Switch, a part peut-être wonderboy en boite.
    link49 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:13 PM
    Shigeryu

    Cajp45 Il sort le 29 mai 2018...
    cajp45 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:15 PM
    link49 ah merci, bon bah on va prendre notre mal en patience. Vivement sa sortie.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:15 PM
    ouroboros4 Du remplissage effectivement. Je serais curieux de voir les ventes de jeux tiers sur Switch...
    furtifdor posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:17 PM
    Pour l'istant ce debut 2018, c'est pas folichon sur Switch....
    Vivement l'après E3!
    link49 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:19 PM
    Cajp45 J'espère juste qu'il va baisser de prix : https://jeux-video.fnac.com/a11855605/Street-Fighter-30th-Anniversary-Collection-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-Nintendo-Switch?omnsearchpos=1 d'ici à sa sortie...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Sinon, rien pour moi ce mois-ci sur Switch. Gal Gun 2, ce sera comme pour Atelier Lydie & Suelle, je les prendrais sur PS4...
    ryadr posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:29 PM
    J'attends Dark Souls et Mario Tennis.
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:35 PM
    hyoga57 Aucune idée.
    Mais je doute que la clientèle Switch en soit très friand...
    Sinon moi rien jusqu'a Octopath en juillet.
    cajp45 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:38 PM
    link49 il n'etait pas annoncé à 30 euros?
    cajp45 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:41 PM
    hyoga57 alors que moi, gal gun 2 je le prendrais plus sur switch, je suis sûr qu'ils vont faire un truc sympa avec le motion gaming de la console de nintendo.
    link49 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:42 PM
    Cajp45 Aux USA, le jeu a été annoncé à 39.99 dollars...
    cajp45 posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:46 PM
    link49 ah merde...bon, pas grave, ça les vaut.

    Decidément, je viens de me prendre arms, je lorgne sur la compile street fighter et mon fils veut pokken tournament et smash bros...la switch va devenir la console du versus fighting chez moi.
