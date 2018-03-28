Nintendo Switch
Le 01 avril
Spartan
Le 03 avril
Penny-Punching Princess
The Adventure Pals
Le 04 avril
Metropolis : Lux Obscura
Le 05 avril
Urban Trial Playground
Super Rocket Shootout
Sling Ming
Animated Jigsaws : Beautiful Japanese Scenery
Le 09 avril
The Bunker
Le 10 avril
Super Daryl Deluxe
Masters of Anima
Le 11 avril
Bombslinger
Le 12 avril
Streets of Red – Devil’s Dare Deluxe
Rogue Aces
Le 15 avril
Urban Trial Playground
Le 17 avril
Wild Guns : Reloaded
Le 24 avril
South Park : The Fractured But Whole
Runbow
Gal Gun 2
Le 27 avril
DragoDino
Nintendo Labo - Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit
Nintendo Labo - Custumisation Set
Le 29 avril
Deep Ones
Heu... ok
Et c'est pas pour être méchant^^
Cajp45 Il sort le 29 mai 2018...
Vivement l'après E3!
Mais je doute que la clientèle Switch en soit très friand...
Sinon moi rien jusqu'a Octopath en juillet.
Decidément, je viens de me prendre arms, je lorgne sur la compile street fighter et mon fils veut pokken tournament et smash bros...la switch va devenir la console du versus fighting chez moi.