Ps4 : Planning des sorties du mois d'avril 2018
Ps4


Voici une Information autour de la Ps4 :



Sorties du 03 avril 2018

The Adventure Pals (PSN)
Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR (PSN)
Minit (PSN)

Sortie du 04 avril 2018

Dangun Feveron (PSN)

Sortie du 05 avril 2018

Impact Winter (PSN)

Sorties du 10 avril 2018

Extinction
Super Daryl Deluxe (PSN)
Masters of Anima (PSN)
Starlit Adventures (PSN)

Sorties du 17 avril 2018

Don’t Starve Mega Pack
Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life



Sortie du 20 avril 2018

God of War



Sortie du 24 avril 2018

Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality (PSVR)
Adventure Time : Pirates of the Enchiridion
Darkest Dungeon
Gal Gun 2
The Swords of Ditto (PSN)
Runbow (PSN)
Emily wants to Play Too (PSN)

Sortie du 25 avril 2018

Sinner : Sacrifice for Redemption

Un mois assez riche donc...

Source : http://www.playstationing.com/ps4/playstation-releases-for-april-2018/4820
    posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:39 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    sora78 posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:42 PM
    Darkest Dungeon
    Yakuza 6
    God Of War

    Mois de folie.
    jenicris posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Y a pas à chier, je peux pas me passer de ma PS4. Alors que je viens de désinstaller Steam (car il buggait) sans peine.

    Rien que God of War, Yakuza 6... et je savais même pas que Dangun Feveron sortait ce mois-ci.
    link49 posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:45 PM
    Pour moi, ça sera le Collector de God Of War et Yakuza6, que j'ai eu à 14,99 euros à la Fnac en utilisant mes chèques cadeau...
    oenomaus posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:46 PM
    Mois de folie ou pas mis à part god of war .... le reste ne m'intéresse pas
    akinen posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:48 PM
    God of war et South Park switch pour moi!
    mad1 posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:50 PM
    A part Yakuza 6 et God of War je ne vois pas qui attend autre chose sur ps4.
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:50 PM
    God of war et c'est tout ... heureusement j'ai de quoi m'occuper avec le gamepass et far cry/sea of thieves.
    gat posted the 03/28/2018 at 06:56 PM
    romgamer6859 Oui bien sûr. Merci au Game Pass d'exister car sans lui, on se ferait drôlement chier.
    lion93 posted the 03/28/2018 at 07:03 PM
    romgamer6859 C'est vrai , il y'a tellement de chose à faire sur xbox.
    spilner posted the 03/28/2018 at 07:05 PM
    Romgamer6859
    barberousse posted the 03/28/2018 at 07:06 PM
    A part God of War et Yakuza 6 RIEN ne m’intéresse sur PS4, c’est vraiment la dèche au Bangladesh Heureusement que j’ai ma Jaguar et mon Virtual boyz.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/28/2018 at 07:14 PM
    jenicris C'est la date US pour Dangun Feveron, il n'est pas prévu en Enrope...
    kurosama posted the 03/28/2018 at 07:15 PM
    God of War evidemment
    leonr4 posted the 03/28/2018 at 07:19 PM
    GOW pour ma part
