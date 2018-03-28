Ps4
Voici une Information autour de la Ps4 :
Sorties du 03 avril 2018
The Adventure Pals (PSN)
Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR (PSN)
Minit (PSN)
Sortie du 04 avril 2018
Dangun Feveron (PSN)
Sortie du 05 avril 2018
Impact Winter (PSN)
Sorties du 10 avril 2018
Extinction
Super Daryl Deluxe (PSN)
Masters of Anima (PSN)
Starlit Adventures (PSN)
Sorties du 17 avril 2018
Don’t Starve Mega Pack
Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life
Sortie du 20 avril 2018
God of War
Sortie du 24 avril 2018
Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality (PSVR)
Adventure Time : Pirates of the Enchiridion
Darkest Dungeon
Gal Gun 2
The Swords of Ditto (PSN)
Runbow (PSN)
Emily wants to Play Too (PSN)
Sortie du 25 avril 2018
Sinner : Sacrifice for Redemption
Un mois assez riche donc...
Source : http://www.playstationing.com/ps4/playstation-releases-for-april-2018/4820
Mois de folie.
Rien que God of War, Yakuza 6... et je savais même pas que Dangun Feveron sortait ce mois-ci.