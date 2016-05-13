profile
Doom (2016)
10
Likes
Likers
name : Doom (2016)
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : ID Software
genre : FPS
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 4 (SnapMap) - Jusqu'à 16 (multi)
european release date : 05/13/2016
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
120
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1801
visites since opening : 1940138
gat > blog
Doom : le patch Pro / X dispo demain
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Bethesda_fr
    tags :
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/28/2018 at 02:51 PM by gat
    comments (9)
    torotoro59 posted the 03/28/2018 at 02:53 PM
    Je dirai même, un patch prévu doomain
    aiolia081 posted the 03/28/2018 at 02:56 PM
    Oh OUIIIIIIIIII je vais pouvoir refaire mon GOTY 2016
    goldmen33 posted the 03/28/2018 at 02:58 PM
    Allez un pti patch pour Prey sur X et on sera bon!
    junaldinho posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:05 PM
    Je pense le recommencer dans la foulée du coup. Comme dit plus haut vivement Prey si c'est prévu
    osiris posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Ah c'est vrai qu'il faut je fasse celui la aussi mais ya des patch qui arrive toujours ça me redonne espoir pour Deus ex
    obi69 posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:18 PM
    Je l'ai acheté il y a dix jours. 30go de patch c'est juste n'importe quoi ! Alors là ca va être combien ?
    gat posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:20 PM
    obi69 L'optimisation quant au poids du jeu est juste hilarant. Bon après, il tourne parfaitement bien et c'est bien ça l'essentiel.
    lhommecornichon posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Oh putain ça y est ! il est promo à 20€ en démat (et sera à 10€ cet été/BF)
    gat posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:21 PM
    lhommecornichon Il est à 9.99€ sur le PS Store sinon.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre