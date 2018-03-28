accueil
> blog
Vend code pour le jeu sea of thieves
Je vend un code obtenu en achetant ma xbox one x !
J ai deja le jeu donc si cela interesse quelqu'un je le fais a 20 euros ....
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/28/2018 at 02:47 PM by
mancunien
comments (
3
)
dyselight
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 03:13 PM
Salut , moi je veux bien ! paypal ?
mancunien
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 03:28 PM
Si tu veux tu me passe 20 euros en carte microsoft et moi je te passe le code du jeu ??
dyselight
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 03:31 PM
dacc je t’envoie ça en mp dans 5 min
