name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
mancunien
Vend code pour le jeu sea of thieves
Je vend un code obtenu en achetant ma xbox one x !
J ai deja le jeu donc si cela interesse quelqu'un je le fais a 20 euros ....
    posted the 03/28/2018 at 02:47 PM by mancunien
    comments (3)
    dyselight posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:13 PM
    Salut , moi je veux bien ! paypal ?
    mancunien posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:28 PM
    Si tu veux tu me passe 20 euros en carte microsoft et moi je te passe le code du jeu ??
    dyselight posted the 03/28/2018 at 03:31 PM
    dacc je t’envoie ça en mp dans 5 min
