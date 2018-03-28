profile
LEGO Batman 3 : Beyond Gotham
name : LEGO Batman 3 : Beyond Gotham
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Traveller's Tales
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Wii U - Xbox One -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Trailer] LEGO Les Indestructibles
Après la box Switch, voici le trailer de LEGO Les Indestructibles avec une date de sortie.



Le jeu sera disponible le 27 Juin sur PS4, One et Switch
    posted the 03/28/2018 at 01:17 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    maxleresistant posted the 03/28/2018 at 01:22 PM
    C'était cool les jeux à licences à l'époque, maintenant c'est plus que des putains de jeux Lego ou Mobile.
    Fuuuuuck
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/28/2018 at 01:33 PM
    plus trop fan des jeux lego, et encore moins des indestructibles.
    shinz0 posted the 03/28/2018 at 01:51 PM
    Les Indestructibles méritent mieux qu'un jeu LEGO
