accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
name :
LEGO Batman 3 : Beyond Gotham
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
Traveller's Tales
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Wii U
-
Xbox One
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
342
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
tlj
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
amario
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
barberousse
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
gamekyo
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
dude85
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
celesnot
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
cort
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
tidusx59
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
kingcharlemegne
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
greatteacheroni
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
erosennin
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
hibito
,
demon
,
myckes
,
monz666
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
iglooo
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
samus68
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
fuji
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
finalyoz
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
arubizok
,
zobiwan83
,
rixlos
,
jowy14
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
sam42000
,
victornewman
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
ostream
,
franck22
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
shokohlah
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
snk
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
madness7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
papichampote
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
allan333
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
ioop
,
kyojoueur
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
darknova
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
lefab88
,
gareauxloups
,
matzel
,
hijikatamayora13
,
narukamisan
,
yogfei
,
asajap
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
bisba
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1761
visites since opening :
1626731
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Trailer] LEGO Les Indestructibles
Après la box Switch, voici le trailer de LEGO Les Indestructibles avec une date de sortie.
Le jeu sera disponible le 27 Juin sur PS4, One et Switch
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/28/2018 at 01:17 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
3
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 01:22 PM
C'était cool les jeux à licences à l'époque, maintenant c'est plus que des putains de jeux Lego ou Mobile.
Fuuuuuck
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 01:33 PM
plus trop fan des jeux lego, et encore moins des indestructibles.
shinz0
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 01:51 PM
Les Indestructibles méritent mieux qu'un jeu LEGO
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Fuuuuuck