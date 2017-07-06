profile
WipEout Omega Collection
name : WipEout Omega Collection
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : XDEV
genre : course
multiplayer : 2 en local, 8 en ligne
european release date : 06/07/2017
Maj wipe out oméga collection
La VR enfin !!!!!!! Patch de 5,365 go.
    posted the 03/28/2018 at 09:32 AM by mylor
    comments
    steevflores posted the 03/28/2018 at 09:54 AM
    Yes! Je teste ça ce soir
    stefanpsp posted the 03/28/2018 at 10:01 AM
    C’est partie
    amario posted the 03/28/2018 at 11:04 AM
    le patch vomito
    furtifdor posted the 03/28/2018 at 11:17 AM
    5Go bordel?
