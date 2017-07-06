accueil
name :
WipEout Omega Collection
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
XDEV
genre :
course
multiplayer :
2 en local, 8 en ligne
european release date :
06/07/2017
Maj wipe out oméga collection
La VR enfin !!!!!!! Patch de 5,365 go.
Mylor
posted the 03/28/2018 at 09:32 AM by
mylor
comments (
4
)
steevflores
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 09:54 AM
Yes! Je teste ça ce soir
stefanpsp
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 10:01 AM
C’est partie
amario
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 11:04 AM
le patch vomito
furtifdor
posted
the 03/28/2018 at 11:17 AM
5Go bordel?
