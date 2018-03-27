accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Battle Chasers : Nightwar
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
THQ Nordic
developer :
Airship Syndicate
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Indé] Battle Chasers : Nightwar version Switch, très bientôt une date...
Le jeu vient d'être approuvé par Nintendo.
La date sera dévoilé dans 1 semaine environ...
https://twitter.com/JoeMadx/status/978488146852802560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
posted the 03/27/2018 at 05:59 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (6)
6
)
kidicarus
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 06:19 PM
Ça semble sympa, c'est quoi le genre? Ça semble mélanger les genres.
kaosium
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 06:31 PM
kidicarus
En combat RPG au tour par tour.
renton
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 06:33 PM
Depuis le temps que je veux le faire sur Switch, c'est cool. Le tout par tour est parfait pour les déplacements !
micablo
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 06:41 PM
ça a été la bonne surprise de l'année dernière pour moi. Vivement la suite!
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 06:42 PM
Battle Chaser ou Octopath ?
kidicarus
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 06:43 PM
kaosium
merci.
La direction artistique est vraiment belle et l'animation est très réussi sur ce que je vois.
Je ne regardais pas le titre car je le confondais avec un autre. Merci à cette chaîne.
La direction artistique est vraiment belle et l'animation est très réussi sur ce que je vois.
Je ne regardais pas le titre car je le confondais avec un autre. Merci à cette chaîne.