Battle Chasers : Nightwar
name : Battle Chasers : Nightwar
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : Airship Syndicate
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
[Indé] Battle Chasers : Nightwar version Switch, très bientôt une date...



Le jeu vient d'être approuvé par Nintendo.
La date sera dévoilé dans 1 semaine environ...


https://twitter.com/JoeMadx/status/978488146852802560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
    posted the 03/27/2018 at 05:59 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kidicarus posted the 03/27/2018 at 06:19 PM
    Ça semble sympa, c'est quoi le genre? Ça semble mélanger les genres.
    kaosium posted the 03/27/2018 at 06:31 PM
    kidicarus En combat RPG au tour par tour.
    renton posted the 03/27/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Depuis le temps que je veux le faire sur Switch, c'est cool. Le tout par tour est parfait pour les déplacements !
    micablo posted the 03/27/2018 at 06:41 PM
    ça a été la bonne surprise de l'année dernière pour moi. Vivement la suite!
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/27/2018 at 06:42 PM
    Battle Chaser ou Octopath ?
    kidicarus posted the 03/27/2018 at 06:43 PM
    kaosium merci.
    La direction artistique est vraiment belle et l'animation est très réussi sur ce que je vois.

    Je ne regardais pas le titre car je le confondais avec un autre. Merci à cette chaîne.
