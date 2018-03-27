profile
3 Mois de Xbox Live pour 7.99€ ( Pour les Silvers)


https://www.microsoft.com/fr-fr/store/p/xbox-live-gold/cfq7ttc0k5dj/000D

C'est pour les soldes de printemps
    posted the 03/27/2018 at 10:50 AM by negan
    comments (11)
    mikaou posted the 03/27/2018 at 10:59 AM
    Ca doit être pour les nouveaux membres car je le vois a 19.99€ pour ma part
    negan posted the 03/27/2018 at 11:02 AM
    Bizarre je vous 7.99 moi
    octobar posted the 03/27/2018 at 11:05 AM
    mikaou posted the 03/27/2018 at 11:14 AM
    negan Connecte toi tu verras
    escobar posted the 03/27/2018 at 11:26 AM
    octobar vas y achete BB
    evilchris posted the 03/27/2018 at 11:27 AM
    je confirme 7.90 e avant connexion une fois connecté 19,99 €
    mikaou posted the 03/27/2018 at 11:39 AM
    evilchris bah vi c'est pour les non gold
    octobar posted the 03/27/2018 at 11:43 AM
    escobar
    mafacenligne posted the 03/27/2018 at 12:16 PM
    ça sens l'offre XBOX LIVE + XGP à 99 euros l'année
    leoxygene posted the 03/27/2018 at 12:41 PM
    Parfait pour moi avec mon nouveau compte et comme mon abonnement ce finissait aujourdhui
    gat posted the 03/27/2018 at 01:26 PM
    Vraiment un article de Calaisien ça.
