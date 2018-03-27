accueil
3 Mois de Xbox Live pour 7.99€ ( Pour les Silvers)
https://www.microsoft.com/fr-fr/store/p/xbox-live-gold/cfq7ttc0k5dj/000D
C'est pour les soldes de printemps
mikaou
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 10:59 AM
Ca doit être pour les nouveaux membres car je le vois a 19.99€ pour ma part
negan
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 11:02 AM
Bizarre je vous 7.99 moi
octobar
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 11:05 AM
mikaou
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 11:14 AM
negan
Connecte toi tu verras
escobar
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 11:26 AM
octobar
vas y achete BB
evilchris
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 11:27 AM
je confirme 7.90 e avant connexion une fois connecté 19,99 €
mikaou
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 11:39 AM
evilchris
bah vi c'est pour les non gold
octobar
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 11:43 AM
escobar
mafacenligne
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 12:16 PM
ça sens l'offre XBOX LIVE + XGP à 99 euros l'année
leoxygene
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 12:41 PM
Parfait pour moi avec mon nouveau compte et comme mon abonnement ce finissait aujourdhui
gat
posted
the 03/27/2018 at 01:26 PM
Vraiment un article de Calaisien ça.
