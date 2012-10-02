profile
The Darkness II
name : The Darkness II
platform : Xbox 360
editor : 2K Games
developer : Digital Extremes
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 02/10/2012
us release date : 02/07/2012
other versions : PlayStation 3
darksly
darksly
74
Likes
Likers
darksly
articles : 84
visites since opening : 241034
Alerte radin : THE darkness 2 pour pas un rond (pc)


Alerte prolo du jour le site Humble Bundle (que tout les radins adorent) nous propose aujourd'hui The Darkness 2 !

Ça se passe ici

Voilà y a plus qu'à cliquer
    posted the 03/26/2018 at 06:39 PM by darksly
    axlrose posted the 03/26/2018 at 06:59 PM
    Trés bon jeu, aussi bon que le 1er
