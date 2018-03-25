accueil
Une nouvelle PS4 Pro rétro
Après le skin PS1, ColorWare propose un skin PS2
ColorWare
-
http://www.colorware.com/categories.aspx?category=154
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/25/2018 at 12:29 PM by
carapuce
comments (
12
)
kenpokan
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 12:31 PM
Elle est vraiment belle.
awamy02
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 12:31 PM
Tout se passe comme prévu
je l'avais déjà vus en vidéo mais je pensais pas que s'était vrai,impressionnant
i8
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 12:34 PM
500$ pour le skin ps2 peint ?
op4
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 12:40 PM
Vraiment belle
kenpokan
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 12:41 PM
i8
899$
ootaniisensei
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 01:01 PM
kenpokan
Au pire tu chope juste la coque et tu fais le transfère toi même
kenpokan
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 01:06 PM
ootaniisensei
Ouè, a l'ancienne
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 01:22 PM
J'aime bien
sonilka
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 01:57 PM
Elle est classe. Ca change des consoles collectors que proposent Sony. Par contre le tarif du modèle collector
900$
gat
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 02:27 PM
Elle arrache. A l'image du prix.
minbox
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 02:29 PM
Ça défonce
kakazu
posted
the 03/25/2018 at 02:43 PM
Magnifique
