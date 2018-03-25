profile
Une nouvelle PS4 Pro rétro
Après le skin PS1, ColorWare propose un skin PS2



ColorWare - http://www.colorware.com/categories.aspx?category=154
    posted the 03/25/2018 at 12:29 PM by carapuce
    comments (12)
    kenpokan posted the 03/25/2018 at 12:31 PM
    Elle est vraiment belle.
    awamy02 posted the 03/25/2018 at 12:31 PM
    Tout se passe comme prévu
    je l'avais déjà vus en vidéo mais je pensais pas que s'était vrai,impressionnant
    i8 posted the 03/25/2018 at 12:34 PM
    500$ pour le skin ps2 peint ?
    op4 posted the 03/25/2018 at 12:40 PM
    Vraiment belle
    kenpokan posted the 03/25/2018 at 12:41 PM
    i8 899$
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/25/2018 at 01:01 PM
    kenpokan Au pire tu chope juste la coque et tu fais le transfère toi même
    kenpokan posted the 03/25/2018 at 01:06 PM
    ootaniisensei Ouè, a l'ancienne
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/25/2018 at 01:22 PM
    J'aime bien
    sonilka posted the 03/25/2018 at 01:57 PM
    Elle est classe. Ca change des consoles collectors que proposent Sony. Par contre le tarif du modèle collector 900$
    gat posted the 03/25/2018 at 02:27 PM
    Elle arrache. A l'image du prix.
    minbox posted the 03/25/2018 at 02:29 PM
    Ça défonce
    kakazu posted the 03/25/2018 at 02:43 PM
    Magnifique
