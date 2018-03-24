Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Sea of Thieves
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
link49
link49
Sea of Thieves : Pour voir le travail effectué depuis l’E3 2015
Xbox One


Voici une Information autour d’un jeu Xbox One, Sea of Thieves :



Il est possible de voir le comparatif ici :



Il permet de voir les changements effectués sur le titre depuis sa présentation à l’E3 2015 et la version sortie il y a peu, avec un rendu plus cartoon…

Source : https://www.gamepur.com/news/28683-sea-thieves-graphics-downgrade-controversy.html
    skuldleif posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:08 PM
    cest pas les graphismes le probleme de ce jeu cest tout le reste
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:10 PM
    Quand je regarde le passage avec les bateaux et le rendu de la mer, je ne sais pas si c'est vraiment une comparaison profitable à la version "2018".
    fearjc posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:10 PM
    Xbox One X, la console la plus puissante au monde
    link49 posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:11 PM
    A choisir, personnellement, je préfère le rendu final...
    genraltow posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:17 PM
    Perso je trouve que le jeu était mieux animé, plus détaillé etc... à l'E3.

    Mais bon après tout, chacun ses goûts...
    leonr4 posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:22 PM
    C'est subjectif, certains préféreront le rendu final d'autres vont te dire qu'ils préfèrent celui de l'e3 2015. question de gout.
    mafacenligne posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:24 PM
    moi qui comptai y jouer avec mes 14 jours de XGP ,je vais attendre un bon moment ,que le jeu s'étoffe
    shanks posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:26 PM
    à 2:50, mon jeu ressemble plus à l'image de gauche qu'à celle de droite

    Je dois être un privilégié
    zanpa posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Je vois un downgrade surtout
    shin82 posted the 03/24/2018 at 04:57 PM
    leonr4 ou de camp... lol
    warminos posted the 03/24/2018 at 05:01 PM
    Jolie downgrade quand même, mais on s’en fout le jeu est très beau, la vérité est ailleurs
    gat posted the 03/24/2018 at 05:01 PM
    Je trouve la flotte superbe mais j'ai pas pris la claque espérée lors du visionnage des vidéos.
    dokou posted the 03/24/2018 at 05:06 PM
    Sea of Thieves est surement un peu "creux" pour son lancement mais si'il y a bien une chose sur laquelle il est inattaquable, c'est sur le rendu global du jeu qui est magnifique et la gestion de l'eau qui est tout à fait bluffante : aucun autre jeu ne proposen ce rendu et voguer sur les mers de Sea of Thieves est une expérience expeptionnelle.....
    Les vidéos ne rendront jamais pareil que de le voir tourner en live (surtout sur un Oled 4K....)
    maki4vel posted the 03/24/2018 at 05:39 PM
    Le rendu E3 est vachement plus beau, des couleurs plus réaliste, moins cartoon, le squelette, le bateau, la mer, les ombres, tous fais moins chipos sur la version E3, ils ont travaillés a saboter le jeu ?
