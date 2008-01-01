« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PC/PS4/Switch] Steins;Gate Elite sortira en 2018 en occident.


-La version PS4 comprendra un remake HD de Steins;Gate Phenogram.
-La version Switch incluera Steins;Gate 8-bit, une version spéciale de Steins;Gate développée par le créateur de la série, Chiyomaru Shikura.

http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/819098/steins-gate-elite-sortira-en-occident-cette-annee.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LlCQMLSrZ0
    posted the 03/23/2018 at 07:21 PM by nicolasgourry
