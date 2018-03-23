accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Sea of Thieves
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Rare
genre :
adventure
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Sea of Thieves : Test Gamekult
Voici une Information autour d’un jeu Xbox One, Sea of Thieves :
Gamekult vient de tester le jeu et ça sera un 6/10. Une assez bonne note de leur part donc pour ce jeu, sorti en début de semaine, sur PC et Xbox One…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/sea-of-thieves-3050714203/test.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:19 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
raph64
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:21 PM
Ridicule, ils ont récemment donné un 7 à Burnout Paradise Remastered...
arrrghl
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:22 PM
des blasés d'après certains !
au finale la conclusion et la note correspondent !
link49
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:22 PM
Le verdict que tout le monde attendaient est enfin tombé...
gavad
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:23 PM
http://mrwgifs.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/This-Is-Gonna-Be-Good-Bear-High-Gets-Comfortable-In-Its-Favorite-Plastic-Chair.gif
shinz0
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:24 PM
Bref faut attendre du contenus
raph64
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:24 PM
Mais bon si le jeu est bon c'est l'essentiel je n'irais pas cracher sur les autres en disant que de ce que j'ai entendu ça a l'air bof...
alfb
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:26 PM
raph64
Pourquoi ridicule?
Le test est très bon et montre qu'il y a un potentiel à voir dans quelques mois.
gat
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:26 PM
grievous32
link49
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:26 PM
Honnêtement, en cliquant, je m'attendais à un 3 ou un 4...
raph64
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:28 PM
Alfb
non en fait je trouve ridicule que Burnout Paradise Remastered en comparaison à un 7 alors que Sea of Thieves à l'air de ce que j'ai vu meilleur, question de goûts peut-être ?
grievous32
posted
the 03/23/2018 at 05:29 PM
Gat
j'ai compris. Tu...
... BOSSES CHEZ GAMEKULT !!!
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
