Sea of Thieves
35
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
Sea of Thieves : Test Gamekult


Voici une Information autour d’un jeu Xbox One, Sea of Thieves :



Gamekult vient de tester le jeu et ça sera un 6/10. Une assez bonne note de leur part donc pour ce jeu, sorti en début de semaine, sur PC et Xbox One…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/sea-of-thieves-3050714203/test.html
    posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:19 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    raph64 posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Ridicule, ils ont récemment donné un 7 à Burnout Paradise Remastered...
    arrrghl posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:22 PM
    des blasés d'après certains !
    au finale la conclusion et la note correspondent !
    link49 posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Le verdict que tout le monde attendaient est enfin tombé...
    gavad posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:23 PM
    http://mrwgifs.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/This-Is-Gonna-Be-Good-Bear-High-Gets-Comfortable-In-Its-Favorite-Plastic-Chair.gif
    shinz0 posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Bref faut attendre du contenus
    raph64 posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Mais bon si le jeu est bon c'est l'essentiel je n'irais pas cracher sur les autres en disant que de ce que j'ai entendu ça a l'air bof...
    alfb posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:26 PM
    raph64 Pourquoi ridicule?

    Le test est très bon et montre qu'il y a un potentiel à voir dans quelques mois.
    gat posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:26 PM
    grievous32
    link49 posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:26 PM
    Honnêtement, en cliquant, je m'attendais à un 3 ou un 4...
    raph64 posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:28 PM
    Alfb non en fait je trouve ridicule que Burnout Paradise Remastered en comparaison à un 7 alors que Sea of Thieves à l'air de ce que j'ai vu meilleur, question de goûts peut-être ?
    grievous32 posted the 03/23/2018 at 05:29 PM
    Gat j'ai compris. Tu...

    ... BOSSES CHEZ GAMEKULT !!!
