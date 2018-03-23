In The End There Will Be Only Chaos!
[Charts] Les Ventes Mondiales Hardware Du 10 Mars






Les estimations mondiales (Hardware) du 10 Mars 2018 selon Vgchartz :

Salon Current Gen :

PlayStation 4: 258 944
Xbox One: 119 322
Wii U: < 300

Portable Current Gen:

Nintendo Switch: 222 791

Portable Old Gen:

Nintendo 3DS: 48 685
PlayStation Vita: 7 158




Vgchartz
    posted the 03/23/2018 at 09:37 AM by leonr4
    comments (17)
    misterpixel posted the 03/23/2018 at 09:44 AM
    Tout n’est pas revenu à la normal
    alucard13 posted the 03/23/2018 at 09:45 AM
    wii u ils comptabilisent encore les ventes alors qu'elle est morte ?
    leonr4 posted the 03/23/2018 at 09:49 AM
    alucard13 Elle sera morte quand il y aura aucune wii u neuve à la vente, après c'est surement les quelques stocks restants.
    anakaris posted the 03/23/2018 at 09:59 AM
    alucard13 leonr4 pour moi rien de plus simple, la Wii U est officiellement morte à partir du jour où Nintendo a mis fin à sa production (février 2017) et ça vaut pour toutes les consoles
    lion93 posted the 03/23/2018 at 10:01 AM
    bon c'est quand la switch dépasse la PS4 pour ses 200 millions.
    leonr4 posted the 03/23/2018 at 10:03 AM
    Pas faux d'un coté, mais je pense qu'ils voit bientôt la retirer http://www.vgchartz.com/tools/hw_date.php
    shinz0 posted the 03/23/2018 at 10:07 AM
    PS4 & Switch
    noouns posted the 03/23/2018 at 10:21 AM
    Je me pose une question au sujet de la PS4 en Europe. Elle se vend vraiment très bien sur ce continent. Elle ne pourrait pas établir un nouveau record de la console la plus vendue ? C’est la PS2 ou la Wii qui s’est le mieux vendu sur ce continent ?
    Quelqu’un a des informations au sujet des ventes en Europe ? Merci

    La Switch se vend vraiment bien, un beau succès cette console. La One c’est pas trop mal même si un peu en retrait.
    kira93 posted the 03/23/2018 at 10:37 AM
    misterpixel

    Normal ? bas enfaîte si tout es normal
    misterpixel posted the 03/23/2018 at 10:40 AM
    kira93 Je faisais référence à un certain article
    jenicris posted the 03/23/2018 at 11:09 AM
    La PS4 et la Switch qui cartonnent.
    barberousse posted the 03/23/2018 at 11:20 AM
    La Switch cède sa place pour la 48ème fois!
    leonr4 posted the 03/23/2018 at 11:23 AM
    noouns En Europe :

    PS2 : 55,28 millions
    NDS : 52,07 millions
    NGB : 40.05 millions
    PS1 : 36.91 millions
    PS3 : 34.30 millions
    Wii : 33.88 millions
    PS4 : 30.45 millions
    360 : 25.80 millions
    PSP : 24.14 millions
    GBA : 21.31 millions
    3DS : 20.22 millions
    misterpixel posted the 03/23/2018 at 11:28 AM
    leonr4 Ah ouais, leader à chaque sur chaque gen Sony en fait, dingue.
    leonr4 posted the 03/23/2018 at 11:32 AM
    misterpixel L'Europe a toujours bien réussi à la marque PlayStation, c'est le territoire préféré de Sony.
    alucard13 posted the 03/23/2018 at 12:09 PM
    la 360 s'est plutôt bien débrouiller aussi en europe dommage qu'ils ont tout gaché avec la one.
    foxstep posted the 03/23/2018 at 12:28 PM
    leonr4 Le screen de ton avatar temps ou réel ou CG?
