Les estimations mondiales (Hardware) du 10 Mars 2018
selon Vgchartz
:
Salon Current Gen :
PlayStation 4: 258 944
Xbox One: 119 322
Wii U: < 300
Portable Current Gen:
Nintendo Switch: 222 791
Portable Old Gen:
Nintendo 3DS: 48 685
PlayStation Vita: 7 158
posted the 03/23/2018 at 09:37 AM by leonr4
Quelqu’un a des informations au sujet des ventes en Europe ? Merci
La Switch se vend vraiment bien, un beau succès cette console. La One c’est pas trop mal même si un peu en retrait.
Normal ? bas enfaîte si tout es normal
PS2 : 55,28 millions
NDS : 52,07 millions
NGB : 40.05 millions
PS1 : 36.91 millions
PS3 : 34.30 millions
Wii : 33.88 millions
PS4 : 30.45 millions
360 : 25.80 millions
PSP : 24.14 millions
GBA : 21.31 millions
3DS : 20.22 millions