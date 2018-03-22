“We can’t create Witcher 4 because that was a trilogy from the beginning,” revealed Kicinski in a lengthy talk. That statement doesn’t meant there won’t be future Witcher games set in that universe, though. He later added that “No one said that one day we won’t decide to develop something in the Witcher universe, but now we’re focusing on Cyberpunk and Gwent.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is truly an incredible masterpiece. The writing and building of the world alone should be lauded as some of the best in video games. Stories weave in and out of one another surprisingly. The consequences of every decision are far reaching and unpredictable while also making complete sense once they happen. The world is organic, dangerous, and fun to explore. There is a true sense of reward and accomplishment. While minor design choices keep it from being absolutely perfect, The Witcher 3 will go down as one of the best games of this generation of consoles.

