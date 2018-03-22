profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
165
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4161
visites since opening : 4850907
guiguif > blog
all
Radiant: Premier trailer de l'anime
Premier trailer pour l'anime jap adapté du manga français de Tony Valente.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:26 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    shao posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Ca va, je m'attendais à pire venant de Lerche et de Kishi. Ca sera "au pire" regardable.
    Par contre, la voix de Seth... ça fait vraiment bizarre. Il a pas du tout une tête à avoir cette voix dans le manga.
    e3ologue posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:34 PM
    C'est la classe quand même
    i8 posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:36 PM
    ça à l'air bien sympa
    shao posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:40 PM
    e3ologue
    Ouaip!
    Surtout que le manga aborde des thèmes vraiment intéressants qu'on aborde pas très souvent dans ce genre de shonen Nekketsu. Je suppose quand même qu'il y aura pas mal de choses qui vont changer dans l'anime. Déjà, toutes les blagues et les jeux de mots en Français vont passer à la trappe, ça c'est sur.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre