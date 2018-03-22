accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4161
visites since opening :
4850907
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Radiant: Premier trailer de l'anime
Premier trailer pour l'anime jap adapté du manga français de Tony Valente.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:26 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
shao
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:31 PM
Ca va, je m'attendais à pire venant de Lerche et de Kishi. Ca sera "au pire" regardable.
Par contre, la voix de Seth... ça fait vraiment bizarre. Il a pas du tout une tête à avoir cette voix dans le manga.
e3ologue
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:34 PM
C'est la classe quand même
i8
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:36 PM
ça à l'air bien sympa
shao
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:40 PM
e3ologue
Ouaip!
Surtout que le manga aborde des thèmes vraiment intéressants qu'on aborde pas très souvent dans ce genre de shonen Nekketsu. Je suppose quand même qu'il y aura pas mal de choses qui vont changer dans l'anime. Déjà, toutes les blagues et les jeux de mots en Français vont passer à la trappe, ça c'est sur.
