Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4161
visites since opening : 4850906
guiguif > blog
all
Aprés Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, le remake de Kid Chameleon !








ha attendez.... ha nan, c'est juste un concept de Ben Fiquet pour le fun, desolé
https://twitter.com/BenFiquet/status/976555097319653376
    posted the 03/22/2018 at 12:47 PM by guiguif
    comments (15)
    kali posted the 03/22/2018 at 12:49 PM
    darksly posted the 03/22/2018 at 12:51 PM
    Il était tellement dur de toutes façons
    kurosama posted the 03/22/2018 at 12:52 PM
    Merde
    sora78 posted the 03/22/2018 at 12:57 PM
    J'aimerais un remake de Adventure Island par cette team
    segadream posted the 03/22/2018 at 12:59 PM
    De toute façon c'est naze kid chameleon.
    stardustx posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:07 PM
    sora78 http://store.steampowered.com/app/523810/Wonder_Boy_Returns/
    excervecyanide posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:09 PM
    on aurait pu s'en passé de ça... c'est ninja gaiden trilogie nes que je voulais
    sora78 posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:11 PM
    stardustx je suis refait merci

    J'adore la DA cute
    bonanzaa posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:17 PM
    J'aurais tellement kiffé

    Et la musique de ce jeu
    dooku posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:29 PM
    Pas mon préféré mais un super classique, je rêve de Quackshot !
    kidicarus posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:33 PM
    Toujours sur console sega, je proposerais Psychofox.

    Sinon un putain de remake de Battle of olympus avec contenus supplementaires.

    Je propose au choix: 1/ Comme le dragon trap.
    2/ Remake en 3D avec contenus supplementaires avec en bonus le jeu original après la découverte d'un artefact de la Grèce numérique.
    stardustx posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:41 PM
    sora78 de rien, ce remake de wonder boy/adventure island est malheureusement passé assez inaperçu alors qu'il est plutôt sympathique

    ils auraient probablement mieux fait de le sortir également sur consoles pour lui offrir plus d'exposition
    akinen posted the 03/22/2018 at 01:55 PM
    Ce sont les mecs du podcast gamerside qui seront content
    egguibs posted the 03/22/2018 at 02:03 PM
    le click bait bon quitte a faire des remakes de jeux pas trop connu il faut dans ce cas la obligatoirement un remake de silent bomber ^^
    wilhelm posted the 03/22/2018 at 02:12 PM
    Kid Chameleon, un excellent titre qui est détesté par une génération de joueurs qui ne l'a pas connu (ou n'a joué que gamin, c'est-à-dire en perdant, car le jeu était effectivement assez dur).
