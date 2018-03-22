accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4161
4161
visites since opening : 4850906
4850906
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Aprés Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, le remake de Kid Chameleon !
ha attendez.... ha nan, c'est juste un concept de Ben Fiquet pour le fun, desolé
https://twitter.com/BenFiquet/status/976555097319653376
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/22/2018 at 12:47 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (15)
15
)
kali
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 12:49 PM
darksly
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 12:51 PM
Il était tellement dur de toutes façons
kurosama
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 12:52 PM
Merde
sora78
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 12:57 PM
J'aimerais un remake de Adventure Island par cette team
segadream
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 12:59 PM
De toute façon c'est naze kid chameleon.
stardustx
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:07 PM
sora78
http://store.steampowered.com/app/523810/Wonder_Boy_Returns/
excervecyanide
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:09 PM
on aurait pu s'en passé de ça... c'est ninja gaiden trilogie nes que je voulais
sora78
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:11 PM
stardustx
je suis refait merci
J'adore la DA cute
bonanzaa
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:17 PM
J'aurais tellement kiffé
Et la musique de ce jeu
dooku
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:29 PM
Pas mon préféré mais un super classique, je rêve de Quackshot !
kidicarus
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:33 PM
Toujours sur console sega, je proposerais Psychofox.
Sinon un putain de remake de
Battle of olympus
avec contenus supplementaires.
Je propose au choix: 1/ Comme le dragon trap.
2/ Remake en 3D avec contenus supplementaires avec en bonus le jeu original après la découverte d'un artefact de la Grèce numérique.
stardustx
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:41 PM
sora78
de rien, ce remake de wonder boy/adventure island est malheureusement passé assez inaperçu alors qu'il est plutôt sympathique
ils auraient probablement mieux fait de le sortir également sur consoles pour lui offrir plus d'exposition
akinen
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 01:55 PM
Ce sont les mecs du podcast gamerside qui seront content
egguibs
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 02:03 PM
le click bait
bon quitte a faire des remakes de jeux pas trop connu il faut dans ce cas la obligatoirement un remake de silent bomber ^^
wilhelm
posted
the 03/22/2018 at 02:12 PM
Kid Chameleon, un excellent titre qui est détesté par une génération de joueurs qui ne l'a pas connu (ou n'a joué que gamin, c'est-à-dire en perdant, car le jeu était effectivement assez dur).
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
