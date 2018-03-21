accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
86
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
hado78
,
cristaleus
,
anakaris
,
spawnini
,
genzzo
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
gamergunz
,
kisukesan
,
link49
,
eldren
,
redmi31
,
asakim
,
princesnake
,
fullbuster
,
furtifdor
,
koopa
,
racsnk
,
roivas
,
mugiwaraboy
,
trungz
,
coco98bis
,
lanni
,
amassous
,
weldar
,
sphinx
,
captaintoad974
,
mickurt
,
escobar
,
fiveagainstone
,
jeanouillz
,
jenicris
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
yunobo
,
shanks
,
rbz
,
nicolasgourry
,
nmariodk
,
loudiyi
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
vonkuru
,
jozen15
,
floflo
,
jasonm
,
esets
,
corrin
,
shiranui
,
binou87
,
rockin
,
hyoga57
,
aros
,
wadewilson
,
svr
,
raph64
,
damienmax
,
mrvince
,
octobar
,
minbox
,
samlokal
,
link571
,
kira93
,
hugoboss020
,
infamousdvl
,
olimar59
,
gamekyo
,
chester
,
miokyun
,
iglooo
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
vyse05
,
darkfoxx
,
vadorswitch
,
kirk
,
shirosaki
,
odyle54
,
bullkass
,
hasano
,
akirasan
,
sephiroth07
name :
Super Mario Odyssey
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
european release date :
10/27/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
120
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
carapuce
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
kyojoueur
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
kevisiano
,
fred0978
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1791
visites since opening :
1927493
gat
> blog
Super Mario Odyssey : screenshots perso
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/Gatsenberg1?lang=fr
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:06 PM by
gat
comments (
16
)
negan
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:07 PM
C'est bien des Screen's de Calaisien
rockin
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:07 PM
Vraiment classe ce mode photo !
gat
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:10 PM
negan
T'as même pas vu ma dédicace te concernant sur mon article précédent.
rockin
A l'image du jeu.
negan
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:10 PM
gat
je vais voir .
darksly
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:13 PM
Je l'ai finit ce week-end il est vraiment sympa !
koji
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:13 PM
franchement les filtres rend vraiment moche.
celesnot
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:16 PM
koji
Si on les utilise bien on peut faire de très jolie chose
gat
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:27 PM
koji
T'as vu la gueule de ton avatar dessiné au crayon de bois acheté chez Foir' Fouille ?
koji
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:29 PM
Gat
oui bcp mieux que tes images hideuses la, serieusement gat c'est affreux tes screens la.
gat
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:31 PM
koji
Viens te battre.
On ne peut pas plaire à tout le monde. Moi j'aime bien, ça cache l'aliasing en plus.
mrvince
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 10:38 PM
Trop de filtre tue le filtre
light
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 11:11 PM
superbes
gat
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 11:12 PM
light
Merci.
koji
Dans tes dents.
koji
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 11:20 PM
Mrvince
exactement
Gat
Dans tes dents jaunes
hebuspsa
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 11:25 PM
Ce jeux. Je l’ai soude a sa sortie.
Il faut que je m’y remette.
Mario
gat
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 11:26 PM
koji
J'ai les dents aussi blanches que les stars de cinéma monsieur.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
rockin A l'image du jeu.
On ne peut pas plaire à tout le monde. Moi j'aime bien, ça cache l'aliasing en plus.
koji Dans tes dents.
Gat Dans tes dents jaunes
Il faut que je m’y remette.
Mario