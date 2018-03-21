profile
Super Mario Odyssey
86
Likes
Likers
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
gat
120
Likes
Likers
gat
Super Mario Odyssey : screenshots perso






























Twitter - https://twitter.com/Gatsenberg1?lang=fr
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:06 PM by gat
    comments (16)
    negan posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:07 PM
    C'est bien des Screen's de Calaisien

    rockin posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:07 PM
    Vraiment classe ce mode photo !
    gat posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:10 PM
    negan T'as même pas vu ma dédicace te concernant sur mon article précédent.

    rockin A l'image du jeu.
    negan posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:10 PM
    gat je vais voir .
    darksly posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:13 PM
    Je l'ai finit ce week-end il est vraiment sympa !
    koji posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:13 PM
    franchement les filtres rend vraiment moche.
    celesnot posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:16 PM
    koji Si on les utilise bien on peut faire de très jolie chose
    gat posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:27 PM
    koji T'as vu la gueule de ton avatar dessiné au crayon de bois acheté chez Foir' Fouille ?
    koji posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:29 PM
    Gat oui bcp mieux que tes images hideuses la, serieusement gat c'est affreux tes screens la.
    gat posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:31 PM
    koji Viens te battre.

    On ne peut pas plaire à tout le monde. Moi j'aime bien, ça cache l'aliasing en plus.
    mrvince posted the 03/21/2018 at 10:38 PM
    Trop de filtre tue le filtre
    light posted the 03/21/2018 at 11:11 PM
    superbes
    gat posted the 03/21/2018 at 11:12 PM
    light Merci.

    koji Dans tes dents.
    koji posted the 03/21/2018 at 11:20 PM
    Mrvince exactement

    Gat Dans tes dents jaunes
    hebuspsa posted the 03/21/2018 at 11:25 PM
    Ce jeux. Je l’ai soude a sa sortie.
    Il faut que je m’y remette.
    Mario
    gat posted the 03/21/2018 at 11:26 PM
    koji J'ai les dents aussi blanches que les stars de cinéma monsieur.
