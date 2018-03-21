Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
45
Likes
Likers
name : Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
333
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16221
visites since opening : 18150917
link49 > blog
all
Test Gameblog Ni No Kuni 2 : Presqu’aussi bon que DQVIII
Level 5


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom :



C’est maintenant au tour de Gameblog de tester le jeu, et qui lui attribue la même note que JeuxVidéo.com. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira dans deux jours sur PC et Ps4…

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/3004-ni-no-kuni-ii-l-avenement-d-un-nouveau-royaume-ps4-pc
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/21/2018 at 03:55 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    whookid posted the 03/21/2018 at 03:59 PM
    Aussi bien que DQ VIII? Alors la j'ai des gros doutes
    link49 posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:04 PM
    Plus que deux petits jours à patienter...
    racsnk posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:12 PM
    qui pourrait presque tutoyer un certain Dragon Quest VIII

    PUTAIN !

    Non ! Non ! et Renon.
    shinz0 posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:13 PM
    Mon collector est en route
    testament posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:21 PM
    M'étonnes pas, c'est un DQ surestimé.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:52 PM
    Et DQ 8 n est pas si bon que ça .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre