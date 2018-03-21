accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
evilchris
Question switch + changement de carte micro SD
Voilà actuellement j'ai une carte 16 go dans ma switch qui va être remplacé par une 128 Go. Ma question est simple est-ce qu'uhne simpple copie suffit pour récupérer les données ? merci de vos réponses
switch de carte micro sd
posted the 03/21/2018 at 01:14 PM by
evilchris
bennj
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 01:19 PM
https://otakugame.fr/tuto-changer-carte-micro-sd-de-nintendo-switch/
kidicarus
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 01:19 PM
Je pense que tu dois mettre ta nouvelle carte pour qu'elle se formate à la machine puis tu copies les données de ton ancienne carte sur la nouvelle.
evilchris
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 01:33 PM
bennj
merci pour une fois que c'est pas la galère avec Nintendo
olimar59
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 02:05 PM
Je l'ai fait pas plus tard qu'hier pour changer ma 64go contre une 200go, c'est comme dans le lien, simplissime
hirogami
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 04:11 PM
evilchris
Tu as pris une 128Go U3
evilchris
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 04:26 PM
hirogami
oui pourquoi ?
hirogami
posted
the 03/21/2018 at 04:46 PM
A cause du débit simplement certain jeu auront du mal avec une U1 ,priviligié les U3 sur switch pour le debit et surtout nintendo le recommande
