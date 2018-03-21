profile
Question switch + changement de carte micro SD
Voilà actuellement j'ai une carte 16 go dans ma switch qui va être remplacé par une 128 Go. Ma question est simple est-ce qu'uhne simpple copie suffit pour récupérer les données ? merci de vos réponses

    posted the 03/21/2018 at 01:14 PM by evilchris
    bennj posted the 03/21/2018 at 01:19 PM
    https://otakugame.fr/tuto-changer-carte-micro-sd-de-nintendo-switch/
    kidicarus posted the 03/21/2018 at 01:19 PM
    Je pense que tu dois mettre ta nouvelle carte pour qu'elle se formate à la machine puis tu copies les données de ton ancienne carte sur la nouvelle.
    evilchris posted the 03/21/2018 at 01:33 PM
    bennj merci pour une fois que c'est pas la galère avec Nintendo
    olimar59 posted the 03/21/2018 at 02:05 PM
    Je l'ai fait pas plus tard qu'hier pour changer ma 64go contre une 200go, c'est comme dans le lien, simplissime
    hirogami posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:11 PM
    evilchris Tu as pris une 128Go U3
    evilchris posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:26 PM
    hirogami oui pourquoi ?
    hirogami posted the 03/21/2018 at 04:46 PM
    A cause du débit simplement certain jeu auront du mal avec une U1 ,priviligié les U3 sur switch pour le debit et surtout nintendo le recommande
