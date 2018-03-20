*No digital sales included
NPD Février (USA) :
Les consoles
PlayStation 4 : 1.30 (363K)
Xbox One : 1.11 (310K)
Nintendo Switch : 1.00 (279K)
Les autres supports : 0.49
Nintendo 3DS : 0.37 (103K)
Les jeux
**No PC digital sales included
https://venturebeat.com/2018/03/20/february-npd-2018-monster-hunter-repeats-as-top-game-in-the-u-s/
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYxH_vMVMAEhFlz.jpg
tags :
posted the 03/20/2018 at 10:42 PM by nicolasgourry
Il y a eu erreur pour les jeux (notamment la place de STOC)
le vrai classement
Monster Hunter: World
Call of Duty: WWII
NBA 2K18
Dragon Ball: Fighterz
Grand Theft Auto V
Shadow of the Colossus ( 2018 )
UFC 3
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Mario Kart 8*
Super Mario Odyssey
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds**
Bayonetta 2*
Madden NFL 18
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
FIFA 18**
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
The Sims 4**
Star Wars: Battlefront II