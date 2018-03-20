Les consoles

Les jeux

NPD Février (USA) :PlayStation 4 : 1.30 (363K)Xbox One : 1.11 (310K)Nintendo Switch : 1.00 (279K)Les autres supports : 0.49Nintendo 3DS : 0.37 (103K)Monster Hunter: WorldCall of Duty: WWIINBA 2K18Dragon Ball: FighterzGrand Theft Auto VShadow of the Colossus ( 2018 )UFC 3Kingdom Come: DeliveranceMario Kart 8*Super Mario OdysseyTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: SiegeThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds**Bayonetta 2*Madden NFL 18Assassin’s Creed: OriginsFIFA 18**Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletThe Sims 4**Star Wars: Battlefront II