« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Monster Hunter World
17
name : Monster Hunter World
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (online)
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
92
nicolasgourry
articles : 2073
visites since opening : 2422598
nicolasgourry > blog
Charts : NPD Février 2018 / Consoles et jeux
NPD Février (USA) :

Les consoles

PlayStation 4 : 1.30 (363K)
Xbox One : 1.11 (310K)
Nintendo Switch : 1.00 (279K)
Les autres supports : 0.49
Nintendo 3DS : 0.37 (103K)

Les jeux

Monster Hunter: World
Call of Duty: WWII
NBA 2K18
Dragon Ball: Fighterz
Grand Theft Auto V
Shadow of the Colossus ( 2018 )
UFC 3
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Mario Kart 8*
Super Mario Odyssey
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds**
Bayonetta 2*
Madden NFL 18
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
FIFA 18**
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
The Sims 4**
Star Wars: Battlefront II


*No digital sales included
**No PC digital sales included

https://venturebeat.com/2018/03/20/february-npd-2018-monster-hunter-repeats-as-top-game-in-the-u-s/
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYxH_vMVMAEhFlz.jpg
    posted the 03/20/2018 at 10:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    leonr4 posted the 03/20/2018 at 10:44 PM
    D'après Mat Piscatella la PS4 s'est bien vendue en février et demeure la console la plus vendue à ce jour aux states, sinon GG à MHW
    noouns posted the 03/20/2018 at 10:56 PM
    Petite question, les ventes de console sont-elles juste ? Ça fait beaucoup plus de 1 million pour chacune dans un mois comme Février.
    leonr4 posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:06 PM
    noouns

    PS4 : 363K
    XBO : 310K
    NSW : 279K
    leonr4 posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:09 PM
    Le 1.3, 1.1 et 1.0 c'est le ratio c'est à dire 30% de plus sur PS4 et 11% de plus sur XB1 par rapport la Switch.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:11 PM
    leonr4 j'ai modifié.
    cyr posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:12 PM
    leonr4 c'est bien
    lightning posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:31 PM
    nicolasgourry

    Il y a eu erreur pour les jeux (notamment la place de STOC)

    le vrai classement
    noouns posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:33 PM
    Super, merci pour les précisions les gars.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:33 PM
    lightning Ok, merci (j'ai modifié).
