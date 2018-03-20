« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Les 10 meilleurs ventes indés sur Switch


3 exclusivités
Kamiko / Fast RMX / Golf Story


https://www.usgamer.net/articles/nintendo-hits-milestone-as-download-sales-exceed-packaged-goods-eshop-improvements-incoming
    posted the 03/20/2018 at 09:36 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    ryadr posted the 03/20/2018 at 09:37 PM
    Toujours pas de news de la trad de Stardew Valley et Golf Story :/
    birmou posted the 03/20/2018 at 09:50 PM
    10/10 mérité
    Bon me manque Shovel Knight et Céleste dans la liste.
    celesnot posted the 03/20/2018 at 09:51 PM
    Celeste déjà dans le top 10 Pas mal
    amorphe posted the 03/20/2018 at 10:28 PM
    Celeste est vraiment vraiment bon. Dommage qu'il n'y ai pas Furi.
    kisukesan posted the 03/20/2018 at 10:29 PM
    Je n'ai "que" céleste
    cyr posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:10 PM
    overcooked, c'est quoi ce jeux pour qu'il se vende autant depuis le début?
    akinen posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:14 PM
    Shantae and the pirate curse est sorti today!!!!!
    ldogamer76 posted the 03/20/2018 at 11:34 PM
    J'ai céleste et shovel knight dans le top 10 , mes 2 autres jeux indépendants sont owlboy et axiom verge
