tvirus
,
kayama
,
sokarius
,
temporell
,
fullbuster
,
kensama
,
sephiroth07
,
elzekiell
,
square
,
minx
,
shido
,
ootaniisensei
,
rosewood
,
strifedcloud
,
yukilin
,
terminator
,
shanks
,
kysers
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
grayfoxx
,
battossai
,
e3payne
,
kenpokan
,
lastboss
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
diablass59
,
neokiller
,
supatony
,
kabuki
,
loudiyi
,
impact974
,
testament
,
binou87
,
x1x2
,
arngrim
,
milo42
,
t800
,
eyrtz
,
escobar
,
link80
,
airman
,
carapuce
,
raph64
kalas28
articles : 669
669
visites since opening : 582249
582249
kalas28
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
bandai namco lienup 2018 direct live maintenant
....
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:53 PM by kalas28
kalas28
comments (6)
6
)
shanks
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 05:55 PM
Y'a un gros smartphone sur la vignette même de la vidéo donc je pense qu'il faudra pas être étonné du contenu.
wickette
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 06:05 PM
shanks
DB legends annoncé lors du GDC c'est surement ca. Pour le reste j'espère un Tales of Switch
.
hyoga57
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 06:08 PM
wickette
C'est une conférence spéciale mobile. Et les Tales of ne sont jamais annoncés dans ce type de conférence, mais uniquement via certains magazines et au Tales of Festival...
wickette
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 06:25 PM
hyoga57
Donc courant juin apparemment (16-18 juin) merci
.
hyoga57
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 06:35 PM
wickette
Ouais mais méfiance, le Tales of Switch qui sera un portage devait être annoncé fin 2017-début 2018...
rugalwave
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 06:41 PM
ca commence à quelle heure ??
