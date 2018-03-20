profile
kalas28
45
Likes
Likers
kalas28
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 669
visites since opening : 582249
kalas28 > blog
all
bandai namco lienup 2018 direct live maintenant


....
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:53 PM by kalas28
    comments (6)
    shanks posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:55 PM
    Y'a un gros smartphone sur la vignette même de la vidéo donc je pense qu'il faudra pas être étonné du contenu.
    wickette posted the 03/20/2018 at 06:05 PM
    shanks
    DB legends annoncé lors du GDC c'est surement ca. Pour le reste j'espère un Tales of Switch .
    hyoga57 posted the 03/20/2018 at 06:08 PM
    wickette C'est une conférence spéciale mobile. Et les Tales of ne sont jamais annoncés dans ce type de conférence, mais uniquement via certains magazines et au Tales of Festival...
    wickette posted the 03/20/2018 at 06:25 PM
    hyoga57
    Donc courant juin apparemment (16-18 juin) merci .
    hyoga57 posted the 03/20/2018 at 06:35 PM
    wickette Ouais mais méfiance, le Tales of Switch qui sera un portage devait être annoncé fin 2017-début 2018...
    rugalwave posted the 03/20/2018 at 06:41 PM
    ca commence à quelle heure ??
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre