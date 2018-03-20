" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
L'héritage de Johnny
L'héritage de Johnny
    posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:14 PM by gantzeur
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:29 PM
    Il était amoureux donc il a tout donné à sa femme. Débat clos
    krusty79 posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:31 PM
    OSEF !!!!!!!!!!!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Ganesh ce tueur sacré jean gui ,mais pour être plus sérieux mettre ce gars sur un pied d'estale alors que tout ce qu'il à fait dans sa longue vie c'est gagner du pognon pour sa pomme, c'est pas un héros ou un saint enfin on voit l'égalité qui régne chez nous.

    Je rajouterais que ce qu'il à fait de son testament ne nous regarde pas.
    chronokami posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Je préfère ça
