La fameuse annonce Oddworld du 20 Mars


Voila Voila
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:40 PM by negan
    comments (10)
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:42 PM
    Ha....
    raph64 posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:42 PM
    Une bien triste journée pour les indés !
    blackninja posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:45 PM
    Trop de hype tue la hype
    kidicarus posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:47 PM
    Heu, je ne comprends pas, c'est ça la présentation du nouveau oddworld?
    iglooo posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Ca se japonise ma foi...
    warminos posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Ah ouai belle annonce
    kirk posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:11 PM
    et ouais...
    kirk posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:13 PM
    C'est avec limited run (berk). Raison de plus pour m'en foutre complétement.
    tlj posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:15 PM
    Tristesse...
    Quand est ce qu'on aura du nouveau sur le remake? L'attente est vraiment tres longue
    kikoo31 posted the 03/20/2018 at 05:47 PM
    ok ...
