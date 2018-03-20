accueil
negan
32
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
gamekyo
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
negan
La fameuse annonce Oddworld du 20 Mars
Voila Voila
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:40 PM by negan
negan
comments (
10
)
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 04:42 PM
Ha....
raph64
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 04:42 PM
Une bien triste journée pour les indés !
blackninja
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 04:45 PM
Trop de hype tue la hype
kidicarus
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 04:47 PM
Heu, je ne comprends pas, c'est ça la présentation du nouveau oddworld?
iglooo
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 04:48 PM
Ca se japonise ma foi...
warminos
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 05:10 PM
Ah ouai belle annonce
kirk
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 05:11 PM
et ouais...
kirk
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 05:13 PM
C'est avec limited run (berk). Raison de plus pour m'en foutre complétement.
tlj
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 05:15 PM
Tristesse...
Quand est ce qu'on aura du nouveau sur le remake? L'attente est vraiment tres longue
kikoo31
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 05:47 PM
ok ...
