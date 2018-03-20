accueil
name :
Far Cry 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
FPS
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
tuni
tuni
> blog
Réception du jour : Un cri lointain
Je me réjouis de voir la version Xbox One X, les présentations étaient fatalement toujours sur PS4/Pro (Deal). Je posterais un extrait
posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:43 PM by
tuni
tuni
comments (
15
)
15
)
torotoro59
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:45 PM
Un extrait + un ptit retour
negan
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:46 PM
Ça sera mon premier Far Cry
tuni
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:47 PM
torotoro59
Le 23 à 18h je fais un stream
negan
NOOONN ? T'as pas connu Carter alors à l'époque de Crytek
negan
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:48 PM
tuni
M'en balek de base de FC !
tuni
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:53 PM
negan
Vivement que Far Cry Instinct Predator soit rétro que tu vois cela (par ce que Far Cry Classic, c'est le premier mais c'est mal porté).
negan
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:54 PM
tuni
Il aura beau être retro j'y toucherai pas il ne m’intéresse pas tout comme FC2,3 et 4.
nmariodk
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 03:42 PM
negan
Et si c'est Ubi qui te l'offre ? tu le garde ou tu le vend
?
negan
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 03:43 PM
nmariodk
Quel jeu ?
alfb
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 03:48 PM
negan
Le 3 pourtant était très bon.Le 2 a des gros problèmes dans le gameplay.Le 4 est trop copier/coller.Puis le 1 sur PC c'était une énorme claque à sa sortie.
negan
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 03:49 PM
alfb
Aucun ne m’intéresse ( scenario ) seul le 5 me donne envie
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 03:52 PM
y en a qui ont de la chance
nmariodk
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 03:55 PM
negan
le 5 ^^
negan
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 03:57 PM
nmariodk
AH mais le 5 je vais le prendre lui
mistrvl
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 04:14 PM
tuni
Tu sais que Far Cry ne se traduit pas par cri lointain hein ?
tuni
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 04:30 PM
mistrvl
C'est pas pour ça que j'ai mis "un cri lointain" Mais pour ceux qui ont joué au premier.
