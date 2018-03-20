CN Play
Far Cry 5
8
name : Far Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
tuni
83
tuni
Réception du jour : Un cri lointain


Je me réjouis de voir la version Xbox One X, les présentations étaient fatalement toujours sur PS4/Pro (Deal). Je posterais un extrait
    posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:43 PM by tuni
    comments (15)
    torotoro59 posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:45 PM
    Un extrait + un ptit retour
    negan posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:46 PM
    Ça sera mon premier Far Cry
    tuni posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:47 PM
    torotoro59 Le 23 à 18h je fais un stream

    negan NOOONN ? T'as pas connu Carter alors à l'époque de Crytek
    negan posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:48 PM
    tuni M'en balek de base de FC !
    tuni posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:53 PM
    negan Vivement que Far Cry Instinct Predator soit rétro que tu vois cela (par ce que Far Cry Classic, c'est le premier mais c'est mal porté).
    negan posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:54 PM
    tuni Il aura beau être retro j'y toucherai pas il ne m’intéresse pas tout comme FC2,3 et 4.
    nmariodk posted the 03/20/2018 at 03:42 PM
    negan Et si c'est Ubi qui te l'offre ? tu le garde ou tu le vend ?
    negan posted the 03/20/2018 at 03:43 PM
    nmariodk Quel jeu ?
    alfb posted the 03/20/2018 at 03:48 PM
    negan Le 3 pourtant était très bon.Le 2 a des gros problèmes dans le gameplay.Le 4 est trop copier/coller.Puis le 1 sur PC c'était une énorme claque à sa sortie.
    negan posted the 03/20/2018 at 03:49 PM
    alfb Aucun ne m’intéresse ( scenario ) seul le 5 me donne envie
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/20/2018 at 03:52 PM
    y en a qui ont de la chance
    nmariodk posted the 03/20/2018 at 03:55 PM
    negan le 5 ^^
    negan posted the 03/20/2018 at 03:57 PM
    nmariodk AH mais le 5 je vais le prendre lui
    mistrvl posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:14 PM
    tuni Tu sais que Far Cry ne se traduit pas par cri lointain hein ?
    tuni posted the 03/20/2018 at 04:30 PM
    mistrvl C'est pas pour ça que j'ai mis "un cri lointain" Mais pour ceux qui ont joué au premier.
