Gamekult test Hokuto ga Gotoku
JeuxVideo
Ps4 - Hokuto ga Gotoku
    posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:12 PM by racsnk
    comments (8)
    shanks posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:14 PM
    Gaijin Dash qui criait au GOTY y’a quelques mois
    birmou posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:18 PM
    La violence du verdict
    uit posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:23 PM
    Je le pré-sentais
    iglooo posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Test morceau de mal écrit
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:30 PM
    Ken Survivant de l Enfer . Ken Souvent Croise une Manette . Ken Super Héros du Gaming . Ken Contre les Adaptations .
    sebalt posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:33 PM
    Bien plus brutal que je pensais comme verdict... Cependant, il faudra voir ce qu'en disent les autres tests, s'il est un jour localisé chez nous.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:35 PM
    Day one quand même pour moi aussi vrai que je joue à yakuza et les possédes presque tous hors psp depuis la PS2
