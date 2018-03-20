accueil
racsnk
Gamekult test Hokuto ga Gotoku
JeuxVideo
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/yakuza-of-the-north-star-3050876571/test.html
Ps4
-
Hokuto ga Gotoku
posted the 03/20/2018 at 02:12 PM by racsnk
racsnk
comments (8)
8
)
shanks
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:14 PM
Gaijin Dash qui criait au GOTY y’a quelques mois
birmou
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:18 PM
La violence du verdict
uit
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:23 PM
Je le pré-sentais
iglooo
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:24 PM
Test morceau de mal écrit
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:30 PM
Ken Survivant de l Enfer . Ken Souvent Croise une Manette . Ken Super Héros du Gaming . Ken Contre les Adaptations .
sebalt
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:33 PM
Bien plus brutal que je pensais comme verdict... Cependant, il faudra voir ce qu'en disent les autres tests, s'il est un jour localisé chez nous.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:35 PM
Day one quand même pour moi aussi vrai que je joue à yakuza et les possédes presque tous hors psp depuis la PS2
