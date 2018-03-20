accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
articles : 2071
2071
visites since opening : 2420449
2420449
nicolasgourry
> blog
[indé] Bloodstained : Ritual of the Nigh...plus pour longtemps...
"Salut tout le monde ! Nous avons deux précisions à apporter : nous allons enregistrer les voix du jeu dans deux langues, l'Anglais et le Japonais. Nous allons également annoncer la date de sortie de la version Alpha de la démo pour les backers dans la newsletter du mois de mars, pas celle d'avril."
https://twitter.com/SwordOrWhip/status/975109048134758400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
"Nous allons également parler de la date de sortie du jeu dans la newsletter du mois de mars."
https://twitter.com/SwordOrWhip/status/975109608791527425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Gameblog
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/20/2018 at 01:29 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
linkald
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 01:42 PM
Sortie octrobre, je pari...
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:01 PM
les retours sur l'alpha vont soit porter ou couler le jeu.
Je paris sur le second
jesuisunefleur
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:05 PM
Pourquoi c'est si long bon sang ?
dooku
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:09 PM
Maxleresistant
pourquoi déjà du bashing ?
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:12 PM
dooku
parce que toutes les vidéos qu'on a vu était assez immonde
alfb
posted
the 03/20/2018 at 02:34 PM
maxleresistant
T'as fait la première démo pour dire ça?
