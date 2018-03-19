ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
all
La démo de Yakuza 6 est de nouveau dispo


Je suis en train de la télécharger là.

On peut y jouer une fois 12 go telecharger.

Je test ça après.
    posted the 03/19/2018 at 08:27 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    link571 posted the 03/19/2018 at 08:30 PM
    merci pour l'info
    link571 posted the 03/19/2018 at 08:37 PM
    Je trouve pas...
    link571 posted the 03/19/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Trouver
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/19/2018 at 09:28 PM
    Cool merci
    gemini posted the 03/19/2018 at 09:33 PM
    Elle n'a jamais été enlevée du store EU ;-) uniquement US. Je l'ai téléchargé la semaine dernière.
