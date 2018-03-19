accueil
La démo de Yakuza 6 est de nouveau dispo
Je suis en train de la télécharger là.
On peut y jouer une fois 12 go telecharger.
Je test ça après.
posted the 03/19/2018 at 08:27 PM by
jenicris
comments (
5
)
link571
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 08:30 PM
merci pour l'info
link571
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 08:37 PM
Je trouve pas...
link571
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 08:38 PM
Trouver
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 09:28 PM
Cool merci
gemini
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 09:33 PM
Elle n'a jamais été enlevée du store EU ;-) uniquement US. Je l'ai téléchargé la semaine dernière.
