Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
koopaskill
koopaskill
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Invocations Goku Ultra Instinct
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui invocations sur le portail de Goku Ultra Instinct et Jiren, avec pas mal d'unités qui ont enfin obtenu un Dokkan plutôt sympa pour la plupart

https://youtu.be/tNkLiM60fvE
    posted the 03/19/2018 at 04:56 PM by koopaskill
    dude85 posted the 03/19/2018 at 05:12 PM
    Dégouté pour toi du double C-18 quand on voit le contenu du pack ^^'
    koopaskill posted the 03/19/2018 at 05:13 PM
    dude85 le ssr le moins intéressant du detecteur ^^
    dude85 posted the 03/19/2018 at 05:45 PM
    koopaskill Clairement ^^'
