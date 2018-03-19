accueil
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
koopaskill
articles :
383
visites since opening :
161508
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Invocations Goku Ultra Instinct
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui invocations sur le portail de Goku Ultra Instinct et Jiren, avec pas mal d'unités qui ont enfin obtenu un Dokkan plutôt sympa pour la plupart
https://youtu.be/tNkLiM60fvE
posted the 03/19/2018 at 04:56 PM by
koopaskill
dude85
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 05:12 PM
Dégouté pour toi du double C-18 quand on voit le contenu du pack ^^'
koopaskill
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 05:13 PM
dude85
le ssr le moins intéressant du detecteur ^^
dude85
posted
the 03/19/2018 at 05:45 PM
koopaskill
Clairement ^^'
