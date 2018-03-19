« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Medley : Zelda : Ocarina of Time





Gamekult (Si ça vous intéresse, il y a les medley de FFVII/FFVIII/FIX sur leur site.)
    posted the 03/19/2018 at 10:02 AM by nicolasgourry
    giru posted the 03/19/2018 at 10:22 AM
    Pas du tout fan au départ, mais finalement plus j'avance dans la vidéo mieux c'est. Excellent boulot dans tous les cas
    edgar posted the 03/19/2018 at 10:25 AM
    À peine la vidéo lancée et déjà des frissons, purée mais qu'est-ce qu'il a pu me marquer ce jeu.
    samlokal posted the 03/19/2018 at 10:46 AM
    Je suis fan de ses arrangements depuis plusieurs années déjà, il a de grosses influences progressives et fait de très bonnes collaborations également
