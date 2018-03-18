« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
92
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2067
visites since opening : 2416593
nicolasgourry > blog
Flashback (original : 1992) prévu sur Switch ?


Une version "lissé".



Pour l'instant c'est pas officiel


https://www.amazon.de/Flashback-25th-Anniversary-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B07BDZLS8B
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2018 at 11:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    tlj posted the 03/18/2018 at 11:24 PM
    Ce serait une excellente nouvelle me concernant, en espérant une maniabilité un peu revu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre