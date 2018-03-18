« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] "event" de TinyBuild spécial "indé" 20/03/2018



Il est l'éditeur sur Switch de :


Il y a quelque temps, l'éditeur avait fait un "event" spécial indé pour la Switch (avec 6 jeux)
groupnews_article47767.html

L'éditeur recommence un "event"
Mardi 20 Mars à 17h30
https://twitter.com/tinyBuild/status/975437724172804096


Tinybuild
Rappel : Showcase Nintendo spécial "indé" 20/03/2018 à 17h00
    posted the 03/18/2018 at 06:56 PM by nicolasgourry
