« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
articles : 2065
2065
visites since opening : 2415229
2415229
nicolasgourry
> blog
Printemps du cinéma : 18-19-20/03/2018
en avant première dans certaines salles
et bien d'autres films...
http://www.fncf.org/online/pid163/le-printemps-du-cinema-2018.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/18/2018 at 12:31 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
gat
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 12:47 PM
C'était 3 balles avant putain...
kadaj68800
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 12:52 PM
Vu comme il neige chez moi, j'attends toujours le printemps....
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 12:53 PM
gat
depuis 2016, c'est 4€.
De 2004-2015, c'était 3,5€
De 2000-2003, c'était 3€
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Printemps_du_cin%C3%A9ma
gat
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 12:54 PM
nicolasgourry
On va bientôt arriver à 5€ tu verras.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 01:00 PM
gat
peut-être, mais il faut aussi mettre en parallèle le taux horaire du salaire.
6,67 € Brut / Place : 3€ ( 2001 )
9,88 € Brut / Place : 4€ ( 2018 )
https://www.insee.fr/fr/statistiques/1375188
bladagun
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 01:19 PM
Ok the disaster et pacific pour moi
