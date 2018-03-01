« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Printemps du cinéma : 18-19-20/03/2018




en avant première dans certaines salles


et bien d'autres films...



http://www.fncf.org/online/pid163/le-printemps-du-cinema-2018.html
    posted the 03/18/2018 at 12:31 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    gat posted the 03/18/2018 at 12:47 PM
    C'était 3 balles avant putain...
    kadaj68800 posted the 03/18/2018 at 12:52 PM
    Vu comme il neige chez moi, j'attends toujours le printemps....
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/18/2018 at 12:53 PM
    gat depuis 2016, c'est 4€.
    De 2004-2015, c'était 3,5€
    De 2000-2003, c'était 3€
    https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Printemps_du_cin%C3%A9ma
    gat posted the 03/18/2018 at 12:54 PM
    nicolasgourry On va bientôt arriver à 5€ tu verras.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/18/2018 at 01:00 PM
    gat peut-être, mais il faut aussi mettre en parallèle le taux horaire du salaire.
    6,67 € Brut / Place : 3€ ( 2001 )
    9,88 € Brut / Place : 4€ ( 2018 )
    https://www.insee.fr/fr/statistiques/1375188
    bladagun posted the 03/18/2018 at 01:19 PM
    Ok the disaster et pacific pour moi
